Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Slammed For 'Irresponsible' Instagram Post Amid Coronavirus

Gwyneth Paltrow's health and wellness site Goop has come under fire for spruiking $600 sneakers during a global health pandemic.

The actress-turned-wellness mogul snapped a mirror selfie wearing an outfit reportedly worth more than $1600 Australian.

The photo was shared with Goop's 1.4 Instagram followers, but has since been deleted following harsh backlash slamming the 'tone-deaf' post for insensitivity.

Accompanying the selfie of Gwyenth in a white shirt, white sneakers and brown skirt was a caption encouraging readers to check out the site's 'fresh sneaker guide'.

Most days you’ll find GP wearing G.Label with a pair of sneakers — which is one reason we make it an annual tradition to put together a fresh sneaker guide each year.

The caption continued, "Get ready to cover some serious ground (run, don’t walk)."

Gwyneth's Clarita by Alexandre Birma sneakers retail for $690 Australian.

Screenshots obtained by Page Six show that the comment section quickly became filled with angry critics, upset that the wellness platform would tout luxury goods amid a global health pandemic.

“Who would buy any clothing items now? Only making the rich richer,” wrote one Instagram user.

We’re in the middle of a world-wide pandemic, y’all really think anyone’s gonna buy an ugly ass $450 skirt?

Others expressed disappointment in Goop, a site that bills itself as a health resource, for using their large platform irresponsibly.

"I think it’s irresponsible to post this as a world-wide pandemic is going on. You have a great platform around health. Now would be the time to expand on it.”

One of the top comments read, “Come on goop, when you said GP, I thought at first you were referring to Dr. Please use your platform in a more sensitive way…

"I really don’t think it’s the time to think about buying trainers when people are struggling to buy day to day supplies. We don’t want doom and gloom, but maybe a post on boosting your immune system, staying healthy etc…"

The now-deleted Instagram post is only the latest mark on Goop's long and controversial history with public outrage.

The brand has faced countless criticism for making unsubstantiated health claims and advancing pseudoscience.

Ahead of the release of their Netflix series, 'The Goop Lab', the chief executive of Britain's National Health Service slammed the site for peddling 'fake news'. He warned that the series carries "considerable risks to health."

The sneaker incident is not the first time Gwyneth Paltrow's has been lambasted for her response to the spreading coronavirus.

In late February the star posted a selfie to her personal Instagram account wearing a face mask, alongside the caption "I've already been in this movie" -- referencing the 2011 film 'Contagion'.

Some found the quip insensitive, others appreciated the pop culture reference in a time of such confusion and sadness.

