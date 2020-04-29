Why You Don’t See Melissa Leong’s Second Cat ‘Ghoul’ As Much As You See ‘Ghost’

MasterChef fans may be surprised to learn that Melissa Leong has a secret kitty we've yet to be introduced to.

Our hearts fluttered after Sunday night's episode when the MasterChef: Back To Win judges each walked us through their 'day on a plate'.

Melissa used the opportunity to not only profess her love of coffee and pasta (um, same), she also welcomed Australia into her home to meet her husband Joe, and their "child", Ghost.

MasterChef READ MORE Melissa Leong Introduced Us To Her Husband And Cat -- And Australia Is In Love As well as a delicious introduction to the MasterChef judges' favourite places to eat in Melbourne, we also got to meet some of their loved ones.

Those of us who follow Melissa on Instagram are already more than acquainted with Ghost. The fluffy grey cat has made many a grid appearance, often curled up in her hubby's tattooed arms.

But Ghost has a sibling, Ghoul. And the reason we've not met him yet will strike a chord with anyone out there who has good 'gram game -- Ghoul simply isn't that photogenic...

"[Ghost] has a brother too, Ghoul, but he’s too wiggly to take many good pics," the cat mum wrote on Instagram.

It may sound like a classic case of feline favouritsm, but anyone who owns an unruly cat will tell you how damn tricky it is to get them to pose for a picture, let alone pose nestled up in the perfect lighting.

For now, it seems like Ghost will be the only cat basking in the limelight. After appearances on both MasterChef and Hughesy, We Have A Problem, the rescue cat has built quite the fan base.

So Melissa has kindly dished all the deets on her celebrity pet.

"By popular demand (who the hell would have thunk it), our cat Ghost. He’s a blue Tonkinese," she wrote on Instagram.

His likes include taking up all the room in the bed, doling out withering stares, and deciding Pilates mat time is time to chase feet.⁣⁣

Little 'ol Ghoul was adopted alongside Ghost a couple of years ago.

Ghost may be the star of the show, but you know how the saying goes -- behind every great cat there is... er... a second great cat?

Featured Image: Instagram

MasterChef: Back To Win Airs Sunday-Thursday at 7.30 pm. Only On 10, 10 Play and WIN Network.