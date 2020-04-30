Isolation Has Confirmed I've Turned My First Child Into A Monster

It’s a suspicion I’ve long held but after working from home for nearly two months, I’ve now seen the ugly truth.

Few parents will ever admit this, but I’ve turned my first child into a monster and it’s all my fault. Let me explain. From the moment she was born, my daughter Maple has lived what many would consider, a blessed life.

Being a first child, she was showered with love, attention, time, energy and of course, gifts. Not just from myself, but our family too. You see, it takes a village to raise a child and it also takes one to raise a monster, I have come to discover.

While in the newborn fog or what some refer to as ‘the baby bubble’, I couldn’t see past anything but my intense love for Maple. She was adorable and filled my heard with so much joy.

Yet as could be expected, a consequence of this was that Maple never learned the meaning of the word ‘no’.

The first sign I had made a horrible mistake in how I was raising Maple came when I first returned to work. After months of feeding, co-sleeping, cradling her until she drifted off to sleep and making arrangements for her care, it was time for me to say goodbye and make the transition back into work.

But deciding to leave Maple in the care of her grandfather as opposed to putting her in childcare did not serve her well. I thought I was doing the right thing by keeping her with her family until she was due to start school.

Only Maple became more demanding and entitled, being given snacks any time she cried for them and whinging at her granddad’s feet when she wanted to play.

This went on for years and it was something my partner and I never fully dealt with. I know it sounds like a cop out but we just didn’t have the time.

We’re both busy professionals and when we come home from work, it’s a mad rush to get dinner on and make sure Maple is fed and then ready for bed before we do it all again the next day.

But like many in mid-March, things changed. Work places began making the decision to allow their staff to work from home to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Myself and my partner soon found ourselves working at home with Maple close by and that’s when the cracks in our parenting well and truly began to show.

My God. What had we done? Maple’s behaviour was completely out of control.

She would nudge at our feet for attention when we were on work conference calls. She would howl anytime a courier came to the door with a delivery or someone walked past the house.

She would bring her toys to us and drop them at our feet, demanding we play with her. She would whine if she couldn’t sit on our laps while we worked away on our computers.

We couldn’t even go to the bathroom in peace, with Maple barging in on us if we didn’t lock the door.

It got so out of hand we had to install a child gate to stop her from barging up and down the stairs and interrupting our work calls. Though all we could hear were her cries getting louder and louder.

It wasn’t however, until a few weeks later when we saw the full magnitude of her behavioural issues. It came when we told her we had to cancel her 3rd birthday. She was both displeased and disappointed. Maple didn’t need to say anything, she told us everything she needed to with her eyes.

She was now a three-nager of the worst kind. We tried to reason with Maple and tell her we were doing everything we could to meet her needs but she wouldn’t understand. She couldn’t fight against the bratty, entitled and selfish nature we had instilled in her from the moment she came out of the womb.

Now we were dealing with all of the unfavourable personality traits we blindly created while also working our way through a global pandemic. And I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t starting to wear my partner and I down, both physically and emotionally.

The only problem is, we have no one to blame but ourselves and that’s the honest truth. It’s the harsh reality we’ve come to face over the last two months.

Sometimes I grab Maple by the face, look into her big brown eyes and tell her, “you’re lucky you’re so cute.”

And yes, Maple is a three-year-old miniature dachshund.

