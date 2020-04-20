Bizarre Trick That Will Help You Groom Your Dog In Isolation

With a bit of cling wrap and a stroke of genius, this woman has come up with an adorable solution for taking care of your dog in isolation.

Isolation may be driving the bulk of us bonkers. But for a fortunate few, it has given them the time to channel their inner Thomas Edison and invent some incredible hacks.

TikTok user Linds Shelton is one of those modern masterminds, and her pet grooming trick is as clever as it is absolutely ridiculous.

The Californian ICU nurse discovered a way to distract your dog so you can get to the trickier grooming tasks, like clipping their nails or brushing underneath their necks.

It's shockingly easy -- all you need is peanut butter, cling wrap, and the ability to give up your dignity for a hot minute.

First, you wrap plastic cling wrap across your forehead and around your head. Then using the back of a spoon, swipe peanut butter across your head, far enough above your eyes.

Now, you're set to become a human lollipop.

Call your dog over and encourage them to lick the peanut butter. As they're doing that, you can easily get to grooming without worrying about them fidgeting or jolting away suddenly.

Linds' adorably impressive video has now gone viral, despite what she was told.

"What the hell are you doing, you dork?" asks the man in the background of her video.

"Oh, I look like a dork? I'm about to look like a GENIUS," she laughs.

And she wasn't wrong. Thousands replied to the video, calling Linds the pet prodigy she knew she would be.

"Nominating this woman for a doctorate in dog training," one fan tweeted.

"A 'dogtorate'...," someone else added, joining in on the fun.

Seriously a genius. You obviously know dog behaviour really, really well.

With groomers closed, our furry friends need us to be more clever than ever. And by adding a little bit of peanut butter in the mix, they certainly won't be complaining.

Featured Image: Getty/TikTok

