'Dogs Working From Home' Is The Insta Account You Need In Your Isolated Life

One of the silver linings of being in self isolation is the extra time we get to spend with our pets.

Having a furry companion helps us to navigate this time of uncertainty while many of us are working from home and enjoying fur baby cuddles between conference calls.

And no one loves us being home more than our furry friends.

That's why brand manager Mark Polchleb decided to make an Instagram account dedicated to them called @dogsworkingfrom home. Because who doesn't love the ridiculousness of dogs pretending to be humans?

Pets READ MORE Five Ways Pets Are Helping Us In Self Isolation, According To Mental Health Experts Our furry friends may be enjoying our social distancing a whole lot more than we are, but their presence is extremely important -- psychologists explain the power of the pet.

"I just took advantage of the fact that my dogs are at my feet. I thought 'we all need a bit of happiness in our lives right now'," Polchleb told The Guardian.

"I think we've all experienced trying to type on the keyboard with the dog edging its head into your hands."

Pets READ MORE Dr Chris Brown: 'Coronavirus Could Impact Animal Shelters. Now's The Time To Adopt' Dr Chris Brown is urging Australians to consider fostering and adopting rescue pets to help us cope in these troubling times.

The account currently has over 55,000 followers and with a corgi on Google Hangout and a pair of dachshunds showcasing team work that makes the dream work, we imagine it's only going to get bigger.

So without further ado, please enjoy some very hard working doggos:

Featured image: Instagram

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at vtodoroska@networkten.com.au