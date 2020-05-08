Coronavirus Is Making Parents Change Their Baby's Name

A new study has found parents are reconsidering baby names due to the coronavirus.

Almost half of parents (43 percent) believe that the coronavirus pandemic will have any impact on the baby names chosen by parents according to findings from UK website ChannelMum.com.

Meanwhile seven percent of expectant parents have already decided to go with a different name choice as a result.

Names that could act as a reminder of the pandemic are being ditched, including Viola, Violet, Corah, Corina and Rona, all being dubbed as sounding to close to 'coronavirus'.

Alternatively names that are seen as more positive, including names inspired by the rainbow and heroes, as well as 'virtue' names are becoming more favourable in the eyes of parents, according to the research that quizzed 2000 expectant mums and dads.

Baby name expert, SJ Strum, said: “Baby names reflect changing times and never more so than when the world is facing a catastrophe."

The current crisis means parents are understandably stressed and anxious, so are using new-born’s names to celebrate new life and joy.

"Positive names are a wonderful way to keep focusing on the future and means that the child knows their name has real meaning.”

Lockdown names growing in popularity

Avery

Bravery

Florence

Maverick

Hero

Wix or Wicks

Hope

Faith

Charity

True

Constance

Patience

Promise

Bliss

Blythe (means carefree)

Felicity (means happiness at home)

Joy

Solomon or Sol (means peaceful)

Pax (means peace)

Harbour

Haven

Iris

Indigo

Blue

Red

Lockdown names falling in popularity

Cora or Corah

Coren

Corina

Corona

Lochlan

Lockie

Rona

Ronan

Viola

Violet

Violette

Vira

However, not all parents are being deterred.

Twitter user Niña Cayosa claimed she heard of a woman in the Philippines who has given birth on March 15, the beginning of Metro Manila's lockdown in response to coronavirus, who reportedly named her baby Covid Bryant.

Other apparent baby names have also surfaced out of the Philippines, including Covid Rose and Coviduvidapdap.

Over in India, it was further reported by local media that a baby in Uttar Pradesh has been named Corona. A few weeks later, another Indian outlet reported a baby being named Sanitiser.

Featured image: Getty

