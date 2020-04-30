The Trick Jamie Oliver And His Wife Use To Sneak Veg Into Their Kids' Food

As a father of five, Jamie Oliver knows how tricky it is to get your kids to gobble down their veggies -- but he's found a solution.

The celebrity chef is constantly inventing quick and easy recipes that will have your family feeling fed and full.

And recently, he has turned his focus towards meals and ingredients that cater to our changing needs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His new series Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On is as flexible as it gets, and there's one particularly recipe that is not only fun and flexible to throw together, it will also make sure your family hits their vegetable intake -- veggie quesadillas.

"Quesadillas are a big hit in the Oliver household," said Jamie. Jamie and his wife Jools use the Mexican-inspired dish to sneak vegetables into their kid's diets.

The kids love them because they’re comforting and delicious, and Jools loves them because they’re a great way to include hidden veg.

With a spare 30 minutes and a bucket load of veggies, you can whip these up for your kids too.

Veggie Quesadillas by Jamie Oliver

"I’ve gone for leeks, peppers and carrot here, but use whatever you’ve got, just aim for 500g or more -- think deseeded diced tomato, chopped grilled veg, little florets of broccoli, shredded spinach or kale, smashed roasted sweet potato or butternut squash," said Jamie.

"Get ’em prepped, stack ’em up, and you’re ready to cook."

Serves: 6

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

3 leeks

3 peppers

1 large carrot

140g Cheddar or Red Leicester cheese

8 large flour tortillas

200g tub of hommus

extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon or lime

120g natural yoghurt

Optional: a few sprigs of fresh soft herbs, such as parsley, mint, coriander, fresh chilli, chipotle chilli sauce

Method:

Peel off the outer layers of the leeks, leaving the tender inner part (save the outsides for stew or soup, or even stock or gravy), then finely chop. Deseed and finely chop the peppers. Wash and coarsely grate the carrot. Put all the veg in a bowl, coarsely grate in the cheese, adding more if you have it, then mix it all together. If you’ve got fresh herbs, add some roughly chopped leaves. To assemble, scatter the veg and cheese mixture across four tortillas, then top with the remaining tortillas. Put a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat. One at a time, dry fry the quesadillas for five minutes, or until golden and crisp on the outside, and the cheese has melted in the middle, turning halfway. Meanwhile, jazz up your hommus. Add half a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to the hommus tub, and mix together. You can add some fresh herbs here if you have any. Let each quesadilla cool for at least a minute before slicing into wedges. Finely slice the chilli, if using. Serve with the jazzed-up hommus and yoghurt for dunking, topped with chilli sauce and the sliced fresh chilli to add a bit of heat, if you like. Great with a fresh, crunchy salad on the side.

Easy Swaps:

I’ve used leeks because I didn’t have spring onions or onions, so use whatever you’ve got.

Any colour of peppers would be delicious here, and if you don’t have fresh, jarred peppers would also work a treat.

If you haven’t got any hommus, how about serving with guacamole or a simple tomato salsa? Even better, make your own hommus using tinned chickpeas.

Featured Image: 'Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On'

Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On Airs Fridays Nights At 7.30pm. Only On 10, 10 Play And WIN Network.