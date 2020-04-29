7 Gifts That No Mum, Anywhere, Wants For Mother's Day In 2020

Psssst. Kids and partners across Australia, the date is fast approaching to celebrate the most important person in your life (fact) -- your mum.

When is Mother’s Day in Australia you might ask? You might be shocked to hear is in less than two weeks away on Sunday 10 May.

Given that the majority of children (cough, cough -- partners) will no longer be able to rely on the handcrafted gifts and cards made in schools across the country, this Mother’s Day you are going to have to actually remember to get something or make something yourself!

This special day is about spoiling your mum (even if she says for you not to) or at least showing her how much you appreciate and love her. And this year, is especially important because let’s be honest, iso sucks and anything to make one day a little more special or even just to stand out minutely from the day before would be greatly appreciated.

And with that in mind here an anti-wish list if you will -- of what mum’s do not want this Mother’s Day no matter what the catalogues (or Dad) say:

1. A vacuum, steam mop or cleaning appliance of any sort

Well yes, it may appear as if we are full time cleaners who are never anywhere without one of these devices grasped in their hands, but the fact is we’re actually not.

And also, 99 percent of us don’t actually want to have a fancy vacuum cleaner (no matter how impressive it may be) connected to our hand so much that it looks like we are part cleaning robot. Like this:

So, no, no cleaning appliances disguised as gifts. They do not celebrate all we do for you, even if that includes cleaning.

2. A toaster, kettle, slow cooker or any kitchen gadget

Again, you may have confused our regular presence in the kitchen with an actual desire to want to be in the kitchen.

But for most of us (at least me) it is one of the last places we actually want to spend our time unless we are collecting food already prepared for us or an iso snack.

The thing is, with these types of gifts is that they really aren’t just for us, are they? Everyone else benefits from the toast, the boiled water or the delicious slow cooked meal. Not just the mums.

So remove that new toaster from your shopping cart because no matter how much the bread slices seamlessly glide up or down or even if it is an awesome shade of red, it’s a no-go for Mother’s Day.

3. A foot spa

This is somewhat better than the previous two gift ideas. At least it is something actually intended for enjoyment and while many mums do thoroughly adore a pampering foot treatment, ultimately, we don’t want to have to do any part of it ourselves.

No filling the water up, adding the essential oils and definitely no awkwardly trying to carry the overflowing spa over to the sink to tip the water out and cleaning it afterwards.

While good in theory -- it is too much effort for not enough pampering and I can say as a previous giver of a foot spa on Mother’s Day it probably won’t even come out of its box (isn’t that right Mum?!)

4. Cheap fragrant candles

Candles are definitely on trend at the moment. And they do make great gifts. BUT.

But, if you do decide to purchase a candle, ensure that it actually smells nice and not like you have inhaled an overwhelmingly strong smell reminiscent of a household cleaner or toilet spray that leaves you with a lingering headache long after Mother’s Day is over.

The same goes with essential oils and diffusers. Find out what fragrance your mum actually likes and research a quality brand that will ensure the smell is a nice one.

5. An IOU note

Don’t be lazy just buy a present or make one.

Let’s get real here, no one fulfills IOUs, they seem like sweet gestures at the time but the 30 minute massage never occurs. If you’re lucky, you get a 30 second half-hearted massage and then it’s all over.

Mostly though the pieces of paper gets lost or thrown out and it’s miraculously like they never even existed...

6. Handmade impractical gifts

Personally, I love handmade gifts from my girls. Usually when they are at school or kinder their educators have actually given thought into what the present is and assist them when making it so you aren’t left with a lump of dried up clay (sorry again Mum).

But given our current situation, if home-made is what you are choosing make sure it is done with thought and research in mind.

No one wants to be left with a non-waterproof mug, a flower pot decorated with paper decorations on the outside that can’t actually get wet or dirty or a necklace that wouldn’t fit around your wrist.

7. Slippers

This last item is personal. Recently my dutiful Ugg slippers became punctured with holes right where my toes pushed up against the lining. And with this timing my husband believes that they will now make do as my Mother’s Day present.

Well, no. They do not count.

We live in a city that is notoriously cold and we have lots of tiles which means they are essential. Plus, if this happened at any other time of the year, I would just buy these as a necessary item (of which they are).

So please don’t include this iso essential footwear as my Mother’s Day present, they do not symbolise yours or our girls’ appreciation of their mother which is what second Sunday in May is all about.

