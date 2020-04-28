Warning To Parents After Child Injuries Soar In Self Isolation

Lynette's six-year-old son is one of an increasing number of Australian children finding themselves injured and in hospital amid the health pandemic.

Lynette's son was recently hospitalised for liver and kidney bruising following a push bike accident.

Speaking to 10 daily, she said: "he was not traveling at high speed when the incident happened. Unfortunately it was just the position when he landed and the impact of the fall to his ribs from the handle bars which caused the problem."

The Sydney woman is now one of many parents whose children have suffered bicycle or scooter related injuries since social distancing measures came into effect.

According to the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network, this type of injury is now up 63 per cent.

Within the first month of lockdown alone, 140 children presented to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead (CHW) and the Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick. The number has drastically hiked from the 86 that appeared this time last year.

The alarming figures have health experts urging parents to take extra care while looking after their children through isolation.

Due to strict social distancing measures, families are now taking in part in an increased amount of physical activity in and around their home.

Dr Soundappan Soundappan, Trauma Surgeon at CHW, warns that with that activity comes the responsibility to be extra cautious, especially when bikes and scooters are involved.

“People often think speed is the main cause for severe head injuries but significant impact can also occur from a stationary fall onto a hard surface, like a driveway or pathway which is why parents should always ensure their children are wearing helmets, regardless of where they are riding,” Dr Soundappan said.

If an accident does occur, healthcare experts want to be clear that parents must continue to take their children to hospital when necessary, despite any potential concerns regarding the health crisis.

“Our hospitals are safe places with our experts ready to care for children and their families when they need us the most. So please, if you have a medical emergency, don’t delay. Visit when you need us,” said Dr Soundappan.

Echoing this advice, Lynette did not hesitate to get her son the help he needed.

"I wouldn't say I was panicked heading to the hospital, concerned somewhat due to the pandemic," said Lynette.

But I knew that all precautions would be taken and protocol would be in place in the emergency department.

She added, "Having family that previously worked in the medical system also put me at ease."

After a trip to the emergency unit and one week's bed rest, Lynette's son is recovering well. However the young boy will have to avoid physical activity for five weeks, something that Lynette insists has not been easy for him.

"My son is very active and has not handle being inside well! [I'm] thankful that he will make a full recovery," she said.

Following the incident, Lynette's advice to other parents is: "check the items they are playing on and ensure that all safety/protecting equipment are in good condition and replace them if they are worn."

Always best to get a medical check done if you are concerned, as in my son’s case the damage was internal.

The Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network have outlined a simple checklist for parents to ensure their child's safety while riding.

The four simple bike, scooter and skateboard safety rules are:

1. Wear a helmet

2. Wear protective clothing

3. Ensure children are able to build up bike riding skills off the road

4. Ensure children are supervised while riding.

Featured Image: Getty

