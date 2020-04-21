Kmart Australia Pulls Frozen 2 Diary Off Shelves After Mum's X-Rated Discovery

A Queensland mum got more than she bargained for after her daughter opened up a gift she received for her 5th birthday.

Toni Alamos' daughter Millie was given a Frozen 2 Diary from Kmart Australia as a birthday gift from a 'good friend', after which her family discovered one of the pages inside contained lists of sex positions and sex toys.

"It was in a pack with glitter and sparkly pens and stickers," Alamos, 25, told 10 daily.

"Millie quickly hid it from her little sisters because they like to destroy all her things."

But when Millie, five, showed the book to her aunty, who had purchased her the same diary, she came across the x-rated pages.

However, the second diary did not contain the same checklist of sex positions and toys.

"Honestly we were all gobsmacked. I didn't tell Millie much about it, fortunately she had two diaries," Alamos said, noting her daughter didn't notice when she took the x-rated version away.

"I mean, we think it's pretty funny. Not that it's in a kids book but in all honesty, we aren't mad about it!"

Alamos took the diary back to Kmart in Toowoomba, where it was purchased, and returned the item.

"The ladies I spoke to in the store were pretty shocked and said it was most likely done in production and offered to exchange it. But again we already have another one so I declined," she said.

Kmart Australia has since apologised for the error and pulled the product from their shelves while they investigate further. It has also been removed from their online store.

"We are so very sorry -- and extremely embarrassed -- to hear about a customer's recent experience with our Frozen 2 Diary Make Over Set," a spokesperson told 10 daily.

This does not in any way reflect our views as a family business and we are investigating this situation as a priority with our supplier.

Kmart Australia said they hoped it was an isolated incident but decided to withdraw the product from sale just to be sure.

"We'll be conducting a thorough investigation and encourage any customers who have experienced an issue to please get in contact with a member of our customer service team on 1800 124 125," a spokesperson said.

