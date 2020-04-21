Hamish Blake 'Told Off' For Using The Term 'Home Schooling'

Hamish Blake has delighted many Aussies with his hilariously relatable parenting conundrums, but he's been told his behaviour is offensive to teachers.

The beloved Aussie comedian has taken to Instagram to share funny videos and quippy captions all about raising two young children through the pandemic.

Hamish's five-year-old son Sonny is in Kindergarten, placing Hamish and his wife Zoë Foster Blake among the thousands of Australian parents who have had to put their teacher's caps on and guide their little ones through home learning.

But Hamish has recently admitted that by using the term 'home schooling', he's been told that he is devaluing the work of teachers and educators.

Appearing on radio show, 'The 3pm Pick-Up' on Monday afternoon, Hamish told hosts Rebecca Judd and Katie Monty Dimond that he was called out.

"Have you been told off yet for calling it 'home schooling' when its actually 'learning from home?',"Hamish asked the hosts.

"Someone told me off. It wasn't one of Sonny's teachers, but it was a person who was offended on behalf of teachers."

"There's always someone offended," interjected one of the hosts.

Hamish went on to explain that by using the term 'home schooling', "It's like saying you can suddenly be a teacher. When we're not teachers obviously, we're just assisting teachers."

The father-of-two said that by having his son learning from home, he has actually gained a deeper appreciation for the work that teachers do.

"No one in their right mind that is doing 'learning from home' at the moment thinks for a second that we are teachers," he said.

"No one is doing anything but having mountains of respect for teachers."

A primary school teacher from Western Sydney has told 10 daily that she is glad to hear his last point.

While she isn't offended by a parent's use of the term 'home schooling', the teacher appreciates the current situation has given parents a glimpse into how hard Australia's teachers work to educate our children.

It's definitely giving parents an insight into what happens in a nine to three classroom. It doesn't just finish at three o'clock, a lot of work goes into the day.

Parents are struggling to entertain and educate their own children throughout the day, but teachers have to account for the needs of dozens of children. And at-home learning is only making that more complicated.

"It has been more work than usual because it's new for us all. Everyone is getting our heads around how we're going to meet the needs of all students, that's always difficult," said the primary school teacher.

"We're making sure we're still contacting students for their well-being, as well as the learning side of things."

Hamish Blake is just one of the many Aussie parents learning for themselves that a teacher's work is never done.

