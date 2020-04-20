'Wish I Knew Before': Mum's Nappy Changing Hack Goes Viral

A mum has taken to TikTok to share a super simple parenting hack that make nappy-changing time a breeze.

We're constantly told that we need to relish every moment we have with our little bubs. And of course, when it comes to squishing their chubby cheeks or hearing their little laughs, those are the memories we'll keep forever.

But when it comes to changing time? We want to get in and out of there as soon as possible. No ifs, no buts, no fluffs.

That's why this parenting hack is a real game changer, and has parents from all over the world asking where it has been all these years.

Parenting READ MORE How MasterChef's Dani Venn Is Using Her Kitchen Skills To Homeschool Her Kids When Dani Venn isn't busy winning immunity pins, she's at home like the rest of us, learning how to parent through a pandemic.

TikTok user 'Valerie & Jayleen' has taken to the video platform to share a short clip with a life-changing tip. In it, the mum explains how to swaddle your baby's arms to stop them squirming while you change their nappy, making the messy process a whole lot easier.

"People, when you're changing your baby's dirty diaper, make sure you button its onesie from the back to the front with its hands inside so they won't be in the way," she said.

In the clip, the mum folds up the onesie just above the baby's belly button, creating a pocket to fold her baby's arms into. She then pulls up the back of the onesie, brings it over her baby's shoulder and buttons it to the front.

This way, your bub's top half is swaddled comfortably, and their bottom half is free to be changed.

The best part is, she does this using a regular baby coverall. Which means that absolutely anyone can try it.

Popular parenting blogger Erin Bies shared the video to her own social media accounts, and from there, mums all across the globe went wild for it.

The post racked up more thank 250 thousand comments, many from parents of older children wishing they'd figured this out sooner.

"I wish I knew this," commented one mum.

"I should not have been allowed to be a parent before knowing this," joked another.

Lifestyle READ MORE Mum's Time-Saving Hack That Keeps Sandwiches Fresh For A Week Goes Viral No one likes a stale or soggy sandwich, so if you have a child who also happens to be a picky eater, you can bet it's probably going to make a round trip home in their lunchbox.

This post has gone completely viral, currently shared more than 500,000 times.

With all the fancy parenting books and unsolicited advice out there, sometimes it's the simple things that can really make a mum or dad's life a whole lot easier.

Featured Image: TikTok

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at alenton@networkten.com.au