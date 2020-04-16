'I Don't See Anybody': Cameron Diaz Gives Rare Insight Into Self Isolation With Baby Raddix

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix into the world at the end of last year.

And while Diaz, 47, in notoriously private about her family life she has given a rare look into what parenting her baby daughter, Raddix Madden, in self isolation really looks like.

Speaking to Who What Wear CEO, Katherine Power, on her friend's Instagram Live, Diaz said that becoming a mum has been the best part of her life.

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life," she said.

"I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

Diaz went on to explain that Madden is an 'amazing father', helping her where needed so she's able to take some time out and relax in the evenings while he looks after Raddix.

"I'm either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby -- and usually all at the same time. I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking... I drink [wine] every night it's my wind down for the day," she said.

After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father.

"He's incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."

Diaz said while she's found it difficult not to see her loved ones during self isolation, life hasn't changed that much for her as she compared the newborn stage to being in 'quarantine'.

"I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," she said.

But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody.

"But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking. But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out to the world right now."

Yet while Diaz isn't able to see her friends, her sister-in-law Nicole Richie, who lives next door is still able to come over and look after Raddix while she does chores around the house.

"It's the best, we're so lucky. We're so grateful with the fact we can be home here with one another," Diaz said about living next door to Richie and Joel Madden.

Diaz admitted when she begins to worry about the state of the world due to coronavirus, she has to centre herself to feel better.

"I will think of some f--ked up shit, like seriously go twisted dark, dark, dark, so I just don't let myself," she explained.

I stay present, in the here and now, what I can do on a daily basis to take care of myself and my family.

Diaz and Madden shared the news of Raddix's arrival on Instagram in January.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Diaz wrote on at the time.

"She has instantly captured our hearts and overjoyed our family. While we are overjoyed to share the news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy."

Diaz noted the new parents had made a decision not to post any pictures of Raddix on social media or offer any further details or updates about their daughter.

Following their announcement, PEOPLE reported that Diaz and Madden had welcomed Raddix “right before New Years in Los Angeles.”

“You can tell they are just the happiest,” the source told the publication. “It’s very emotional for them.”

Diaz and her husband met at a dinner party in 2014 and have been married since 2015, with the former actress stating: “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me."

“My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner," she said.

I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bullshit. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.

Diaz officially retired from Hollywood in 2018 and said she waited until 41 to get married because she hadn't met the right person.

“I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends,” Diaz told friend Gwyneth Paltrow at a live event.

“And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values -- we’re totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other.”

