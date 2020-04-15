'We Realised By Accident': Amy Schumer Legally Changes Son's NSFW Name

Amy Schumer has legally changed the name of her 11-month-old son after she realised what awkward word it sounded like.

The comedian rarely passes up an opportunity to make people laugh, but it seems branding her son with an awkward name for life was one step too far.

Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their baby boy into the world in May 2019, and gave him a name that paid tribute to an important man in their lives.

Born Gene Attell Fischer, Gene's middle name is a nod to the couple's good friend, Dave Attell. It's a lovely gesture, no doubt. But it wasn't until Amy realised what the full name sounded that she realised she had made a huge mistake.

“It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital' she confessed on her podcast, '3 Girls, 1 Keith'.

“And then, ‘genital fissure’ -- it almost sounds like,” added her co-host, sounding horrified.

After making the hilariously awkward discovery, baby Gene's parents knew they had to change it. Thankfully, Dave Attell -- who co-starred with Schumer in her film 'Trainwreck' -- was understanding.

Instead, they renamed their son Gene David Fischer. Conveniently, it not only pays tribute to their friend, it's also the middle name of Schumer father.

“Two stones,” she joked, clearly relieved she took care of the gaffe before her son reached school age.

Celebrities are always branding their poor, innocent children with wacky names. But fortunately for baby Gene, his mum and dad showed some restraint before it was too late.

Now we just have to hope the pair don't accidentally call their future children Dick or Fanny...

Featured Image: Instagram

