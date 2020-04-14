How MasterChef's Dani Venn Is Using Her Kitchen Skills To Homeschool Her Kids

When Dani Venn isn't busy winning immunity pins, she's at home like the rest of us, learning how to parent through a pandemic.

The Melbourne-based cook returned to the MasterChef kitchen in a blaze of glory, plating up an opening dish to remember.

According to the judges, her pineapple mud crab curry was not only good enough to win the first challenge, it could have won her the whole darn competition.

It was an extraordinary start for the mum of two, who's come a long way since first appearing on the show aged only 25.

These days, she juggles her cooking career while raising her young kids, Harlow (five) and Oscar (two) with her husband Chris Burgess.

Like all Aussie mums and dads, Dani and Chris have been tasked with an unprecedented parenting predicament -- raising children through a pandemic.

Fortunately, Dani's kitchen talents make her quite the nifty homeschooler.

"I do a lot of stuff with the kids. I think getting them involved any way you can is really good," Dani told 10 daily. "At the moment, we're doing a lot of baking, sweet and savoury."

Dani's food philosophy is all about minimising waste and eating as much natural produce as possible.

That's why she's been teaching her children how to whip up food that incorporates leftovers, like veggie muffins and banana bread.

"When we make banana bread, we put on the Wiggles and sing 'mash banana, mash banana'," she said.

The kids are also learning the fundamentals of cooking, "we love having a go at cracking eggs and whisking and mixing."

Beyond the all-important life skills, Dani is also using baking as a way to help them keep up their school work, even while staying at home.

"We do a lot of counting games as well when we're baking. So counting how many muffins we can make and how many pieces we've chopped," Dani said.

I think incorporating really basic maths into cooking is really fun. Especially because I have a five year old who has just started school and is really keen to learn.

By getting her kids in the kitchen, they're having more than a wiggly good time. They're honing their homework, all while becoming little master chefs in the making.

Dani understands how chaotic life can be when you have a young family, but by getting the kids learning while cooking, you're killing two birds with one stone.

She's an ambitious home cook, but she's also realistic. When asked if there is one recipe she'd recommend that gets the whole family involved, she replied: "the whole family? God no."

Parenting can be challenging. These days, even more than ever. But Dani Venn and her family are finding new ways to not only survive, but thrive.

