'Absolutely Brutal': Strict Hospital Limits Force Pregnant Women To Alternative Births

It goes without saying there’s a lot of anxiety in the world right now with the threat of COVID-19.

But there’s one part of the population whose normal level of fear at their situation is rising by the day: expectant mothers.

Not only facing the prospect of giving birth during a pandemic where there’s the fear of a potentially deadly virus, along with job insecurity, isolation, and a general sense of unknown, women in Australia now fear the prospect of giving birth alone.

Some hospitals in New York recently put into place severe restrictions which meant there were reports of birthing women being the only ones who could enter, while their partners and support people were forced to leave them at the door.

And now in Australia, during what should be an exciting and joyful milestone, pregnant women are being faced with restrictions such as only one support person present during the labour and birth, but many fear these restrictions will only get tighter, potentially cutting all birth partners out of the picture.

For Brisbane doula Moran Liviani, these rules have led to increased anxiety among her clients, as well as a decline in business as women opt to have their partner as their one allowed support person.

“It started with restrictions to one person at the hospitals,” Moran told 10 daily.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) released a statement the said a limit of one support person was allowed in the hospital.

“Then there are uncertainties around if you want an epidural during labour, because the anaesthetists are all busy with COVID-19 patients.”

Moran is concerned that the ever-changing guidelines and regulations around COVID-19 will see more pregnant women opting to 'free birth' at home without medical assistance, rather than face the uncertainty of the present hospital environment.

“I think the biggest repercussion is women that are so scared of the unknown of what will await them at the hospital that they may choose to birth at home with absolutely no care-provider there,” she said.

“If something then does stray off the normal course of labour, no one will be there to identify that and to help this mother. She’s just going to feel completely out of her depth, and her partner’s going to be out of his depth, and that’s when emergencies will start to arise.”

One of Moran’s clients has decided to make the switch from birthing in a hospital to having a homebirth, despite previously never considering it an option.

Due to give birth to her first child in June, Shasta Turnbull said that although she and her husband Andy couldn’t really afford the expense of a homebirth (they are not subsidised by Medicare in Australia), she felt such overwhelming anxiety at the thought of Andy and Moran not being there to support her during labour and birth that they made it happen.

“I always wanted a doula, but I did prepare for a hospital birth at the Mater in South Brisbane,” Shasta told 10 daily.

I definitely wanted that doula approach, but being my first child I didn’t even consider anything but hospital birth at the time.

“About a week or two ago, I was getting a lot of anxiety around everything that’s happening, especially in New York. Moran directed me to a private midwife, and now we’re having a fully-assisted homebirth with two private midwives and a doula.”

Shasta and Andy are lucky though, with Moran saying the sudden influx of requests for homebirths has meant that many private homebirth midwives are booked up, unavailable, or just too expensive for many, especially at a time of economic uncertainty.

“It’s a really hard spot they’ve put people in, at the moment,” Shasta said.

Shasta and Andy were fortunate in that Shasta’s family in New Zealand -- where homebirth is much more accepted and commonplace -- chipped in the necessary funds.

“We own small businesses, so they look a little bit different than they did three weeks ago so we’re getting a little bit of help from family and they’ve all been really supportive with what we’re doing,” she told 10 daily.

“They were a bit relieved I think that we’d chosen to down that path because the hospitals at the moment; if we don’t need to clog them up that’s always good.”

Their main motivation in changing their plans -- as much as you can plan a birth -- was the fear that Andy might miss out on this milestone.

“It’s such a massive milestone in that father’s life too,” Shasta said.

“If there’s a way around it, we don’t want to risk Andy missing out on that life-changing event.”

Despite the fears Moran, Shasta, and other pregnant women have around these strict measures, Brisbane-based obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Brad Robinson addressed patient concerns around pregnancy, birth, and coronavirus on social media.

Dr Robinson said the unequivocal answer to whether partners would be denied at births was “no.”

“RANZCOG have released a statement saying that partners indeed are entitled to be present, and there is no foreseeable change in relation to that,” Dr Robinson said.

That would be absolutely brutal and unconscionable, and that would be something that no one in their right mind that I know of would support.

“Obviously, we always need to be conscious of public health issues, but denying someone the right to have their birth partner would be extreme and in my view unconscionable and there is nothing that I could see that could change that," he continued.

“You’ve got enough to worry about in pregnancy and coronavirus; please ladies, don’t worry about that.”

While that covers partners, doulas are still likely to be excluded under the one person rule, which Dr Robinson says means strictly one person -- most likely the partner.

“It is such a confusing and difficult time. It is heartbreaking when women can’t have the birth that they so desperately wanted and aspired to have because of circumstances that are completely out of their control," he said.

“My heart breaks for them.”

Featured images: Supplied