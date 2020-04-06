'Memorable And Unique': Parents Name Their Twins After The Coronavirus

A couple in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh have named their newborn twins Corona and Covid.

The twins -- a boy and a girl -- were born during the ongoing 21-day long nationwide lockdown that began in India on March 24.

The twins' father, Vimay Verma told TMZ that he and his wife want to "spread happiness, not fear," on the reasoning why they named their newborns after the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable,” Preeti Verma, the 27-old mother of the twins, further told news agency Press Trust of India.

Preeti explained the couple did not have assistance during birth due to India's enforced lockdown so her husband drove her to hospital on a motor bike.

“With vehicular movement stopped, we both made it to the hospital somehow late at night after a lot of suffering. Since the deliveries happened after such difficulties, we wanted the names to be memorable and unique,” she said, while suggesting the hospital staff may have put the names forward.

After arriving at the hospital, the mother gave birth via c-section.

"Besides, these names are beautiful in their own, with Corona being Latin for crown," Vimay explained according to Aljazeera.

Also, we want the fear associated with these names to end and the public to focus on sanitation and hygiene.

The couple said the names would remind them about the hardships they faced during the lockdown and ahead of the successful delivery in a government hospital last week.

The lockdown in India has resulted in the suspension of trains and airline services and effectively kept 1.3 billion Indians at home for all but essential trips to places like markets or pharmacies.

India has 2,909 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the country, including 68 deaths.

The overall number of known cases in India is small compared with the United States, Italy and China, but health experts say India could be weeks away from a huge surge that could overwhelm its already strained public health system.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Featured image: Getty

