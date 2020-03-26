Parents, Please Stop Naming Your Babies After The Coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus has already had a huge impact on the way we're currently living, both in Australia and across the world.

There are few elements of our lives that haven't been touched -- from our workplaces, to our relationships, to simply going to the supermarket -- as we face ever increasing measures of self isolation to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Yet one thing that seemingly hasn't changed is parents looking for unique names for their babies, in an attempt to make them stand out from the crowd.

But if you're contemplating a coronavirus-inspired baby name? Well, I don't think I'm the only one who is going to tell you your child might end up standing out for the wrong reason.

We know that baby names are often inspired by current events, as well as popular celebrities and public figures.

Currently, two of the most popular baby names in Australia are Charlotte and George, so it's clear there is a royal influence in connection to these choices by parents.

Compared to previous decades, Australian parents in the 2010s have been opting for more creative choices for their children’s name, according to McCrindle.

"This is evident when looking back just one generation, when the first-time mothers of today (average 31 years old) were born," the Baby Names Australia 2019 report stated.

In 1987, 22 percent of babies born in NSW were given one of the top 10 baby names. Today, just 10 percent of babies were given one of the top 10 baby names.

So while it comes as no surprise that parents might look at the world around them to gain this inspiration, a global pandemic is not the place to start.

Surely no one has named their baby after the coronavirus, I hear you ask. Well, apparently so.

Twitter user Niña Cayosa claimed she heard of a woman in the Philippines who has given birth on March 15, the beginning of Metro Manila's lockdown in response to coronavirus, who reportedly named her baby... Covid Bryant.

Yes, a hybrid name combining a virus and the name of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, on January 26.

Cayosa's tweet quickly went viral, gaining over 50,000 reactions and almost 6,000 comments. It also didn't take long before Twitter blew up, making fun of the name:

Other apparent baby names have also surfaced out of the Philippines, including Covid Rose and Coviduvidapdap. Yep. While these haven't been verified, we could all do with a laugh given the current state of the world, none the less.

Over in India, it was further reported by local media that a baby in Uttar Pradesh has been named Corona, apparently by their uncle Nitesh Tripathi, after asking permission from the mother, Ragini Tripathi.

"The virus is no doubt dangerous and it has killed so many people in the world, but it has also inculcated many good habits in us and brought the world closer. This baby will be the symbol of people's unity to fight the evil," Nitesh told the Khaleej Times.

In Mexico, it was reported another baby had been named Dylan Covid, however, these claims have since been found to be untrue by local journalists not long after the news broke.

Naming a baby after the coronavirus has become such an internet joke that name inspiration lists have also begun circulating, with some suggestions based on toilet paper and hand sanitiser too.

Buzz Global recommended the following 10 names:

1. Cora

2. Corazon

3. Corinna

4. Charmin

5. Scott

6. Pandemic

7. Pandora

8. Viral

9. Sanita

10. Corona

So while there are no reports of Australian parents using the coronavirus as inspiration for baby names, please, let's promise to keep it that way. We have enough things to worry about.

I will leave you with this meme, which I think sums it up perfectly:

Parents, let this be a warning.

