If You're A Parent, It Might Be Time To Hide Your Toilet Paper From Your Kids

Thanks to her meddling children, one mum's stockpiling efforts went straight down the drain -- literally.

Bracing ourselves to brave the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult enough. On top of that, dealing with the consequent panic buying crisis has made our reality the stuff of nightmares.

In these troubling times, toilet paper has become a precious commodity. But it looks like somebody forget to tell their kids that...

A UK mum has caused an internet storm after sharing a photo of her bathtub. Inside it? Rolls and rolls of toilet paper, completely, irrevocably, soaked.

Her pal, Ed Cumming, posted the photo to Twitter, with the caption: "My friend bought 18 loo rolls and her kids put them all in the bath."

Who would have thought that in 2020, we could replace the expression 'pouring money down the drain' with 'soaking toilet paper in the bath' and it would mean something even worse?

The tweet has garnered hundreds of replies and retweets, many fellow parents with their own destructive kids finding the post all too relatable.

"It's in the 'How to act like a child' instruction book...it's their job," quipped one Twitter user. Many others joined in on the fun.

A few more weeks and those rolls would've paid the kids uni tuitions...

"Brilliant. When my twins were about 18 months old they decided to create a snow scene in the house in toilet paper. The stairs were a ski slope."

Some didn't see the humour in it, however. Reprimanding the mother for hoarding and saying that she deserved it.

"That is a shameful waste," wrote one critic.

First, shame on her for stockpiling, depriving someone else of being able to buy some, and second, now look at them all gone to waste. This is not funny.

A number of parents jumped to the mum's defence. Explaining that when you have small children, purchasing 18 rolls is not selfish behaviour, it's simply par for the course.

"You do realise it is quite normal for a family to buy a large pack of toilet rolls 12, 18 or 24. It may be all they had."

"Come on now! I’ve got three little boys, trust me she isn’t hoarding. Kids and loo roll rationing is tricky!"

In these troubling and uncertain times, it's good to know that some things never change. Kids will be kids, in all their irritating, cheeky glory.

Featured Image: Twitter

