Why You've Probably Heard From Your Ex During Self Isolation

If you haven't heard from a former flame yet, you might be about to.

Aside from changing a lot about our lives, self isolation is making a lot of us stop, think and reevaluate. From our careers to our personal lives, it's a time when many are reassessing what we do and don't want our lives to look like.

And romantic relationships aren't excluded.

Add in the fact that self isolation is making many feel lonely, especially if you live alone, it's not that surprising that your ex might hit you up with a text or phone call.

There's nothing that screams 'romance' like a global pandemic, is there?

So if an ex has reached out to you and you're wondering what exactly you should do about it, we spoke to clinical counsellor and psychotherapist Julie Sweet to help guide you through:

Why is my ex contacting me?

First things first, you probably want to know why your ex is reaching out to you and if their reasons for doing so are genuine.

According to Sweet, the coronavirus pandemic can stir up a lot of fear in us because we've not experienced anything like it before.

"When people feel a loss of control and are uncertain about their present lives and future, it can lead to anxiety, bouts of depression, catastrophising and tunnel vision," Sweet said.

With this can come a deep desire to stay close to familiarity and that can sometimes mean, taking comfort in an ex.

From not wanting to be alone during a crisis to being scared about what lies ahead, Sweet said this can cause us to unconsciously repeat historical patterns which could lead to an ex reaching out, or you reaching out to an ex yourself.

"If the relationship you once left wasn’t healthy or was dysfunctional, it’s likely your needs may continue to go unmet now if the relationship begins again, especially in lockdown, so these factors needs to be seriously considered."

Should I start communicating with my ex again during self isolation?

If an ex has reached out to you and you're contemplating if communication is a good or bad idea, Sweet noted it's important to understand their intention behind contacting you.

"Being genuinely concerned about the welfare of an ex and wanting to test the waters to spark interest are two very different things," she said.

"Self reflection around intention is a great chance to ground yourself and slow down the process of possibly rekindling an old connection."

Sweet suggested a strategy to use is write the text you would send to your ex and then wait until restrictions are lifted to see if you still feel the same way.

"If you still feel once lockdown is over, the way you did when self isolating, that can then be established and acted upon," Sweet said.

"If though you find you feel you don’t want to send the text once the conditions have changed and balance has been restored, the answer will be revealed and the text can be deleted."

What should I do if I want us to get back together?

If you and your ex do decide you want to rekindle your relationship during self isolation, Sweet said it's important to have firm boundaries, maintain self respect and be congruent -- meaning your behaviour is aligned with your words.

"If you’re saying something, for instance like, 'no I don’t want to get back with you' and yet your actions don’t reflect that, for example, you still invite your ex over or you’re still intimate, then you’re going to be giving mixed signals," Sweet said.

That’s not only confusing, it’s unfair to both yourself and your ex. Ultimately it’s a question of self worth and as we teach people how to treat us, if we don’t value ourselves, we can’t expect others to do so.

Sweet said when we don't hold ourselves in high regard, we might tolerate substandard treatment.

"It's because of this we could accept people back into our lives that perhaps are (still) not in our best interest."

Can dating in self isolation really work?

Sweet said giving a relationship a second chance could be one of the most positive decisions some people will make, as it can give many the opportunity to make behavioural changes and repair.

"This creates a new healthier and more whole relationship than the one of the past."

But Julie warned making such a significant decision during the coronavirus when many of us are feeling vulnerable and in a precarious position due to restrictions, it might not be preferable.

"The current conditions are unique so any major decisions would be best made when life returns to ‘normal’ and when our lives resemble stability, security and safety," she suggested.

"Feelings are fluid, not fixed and as the environment is ever changing right now, so too will our decision making process be in this unique set of circumstances."

So when you're unsure, Julie said sometimes the best thing to do is sit with the discomfort and inner conflict, even if we don't like it.

"Make a choice that serves you when you are anchored."

