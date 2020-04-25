All The Excuses Introverts Can Use To Avoid Social Interactions During Iso

Gone are the days of 'my car broke down' -- if you want to get out of that Zoom call, you're going to have to get creative.

For all that this dastardly pandemic has taken away, we must also take the time to mourn one of life's small pleasures -- flaking.

If you're compulsively tardy, an introvert, or perhaps just a good old fashioned terrible friend, you must be yearning for the days when an excuse was as simple as "sorry, I'm busy that night."

Now that we're all confined to our homes, there's an expectation that nothing should stop us from participating in online social interactions or socially distanced walks.

What this naive, blissfully well-meaning assumption doesn't account for however, is just how crafty we anti-social butterflies can be.

Adapt. Improvise. Overcome. You can still get out of social interactions, you just need to be nifty.

"I'm double booked"

It's the oldest excuse in the book, because it's the most effective.

There are so many odd activities popping up on the web, your nights could fill up weeks in advance!.. Of course, you're not actually planning on participating in any of them. But your friends don't know that.

"I would do Zoom yoga, but I'm already booked in for Zoom Pilates."

"I have to FaceTime my nan."

"I can't, sorry. That girl I haven't spoken to since high school is going Instagram Live again tonight for the sixth time this week."

"I'm hosting trivia tonight... it's booked out... you can't join."

"My at-home ceramics kit could be delivered any minute, I need to wait by the door."

"I must entertain local children by dressing up as a bear and sitting still in my window."

"My bread dough is proofing."

"I'm sick"

It's important to downplay this one to not actually alarm your loved ones about your health. But if you're clever about it, it still holds up as an excuse.

"I can't join in on the video call, I have conjunctivitis. Please don't look at me."

"I can't type, I hurt my fingers playing Animal Crossing."

"Oh I totally would sign up for your Mongolian Throat Singing short course, but I think I have a tooth ache."

"Despite the severe lack of kissing in my life, I have a cold sore."

"I have to take my cat to the vet. Yes I have a cat, have I never mentioned it before?"

"I tore my hammy doing Aerobics Oz Style."

"I'm working"

An increasing number of Australians are making the shift towards working from home, and the lines between work time and leisure time are blurring.

Who's to say that you're not sorting through emails at 8pm on a Saturday night? Who's to say that that's not coffee in that wine glass you're drinking from?

"I'm on call. Always. Don't call me."

"I'm meticulously applying for jobs in this rough, economic crisis and I need you to not press the matter any further."

"I'm not free to chat, my job requires that I watch MasterChef."

"Emails. So many emails."

"I need to work out how to get the potato filter off before my important video meeting on Monday morning."

And then there's, you know, the truth?

Of course, you could always take the mature route. You could let your loved ones know that dealing with the pandemic has been emotionally draining.

You could be forthcoming about the fact that in order to cope, you will need to temporally step away from social interactions to give yourself the space to adjust.

I mean sure this is what you could say. But why bother when you've got a perfectly good fake cat to take to the fake vet?

Featured Image: 'Tangled'/Twitter

