It's Your Responsibility To Spoil Your Friend On Their Iso Birthday

I thought my iso birthday would be yet another unremarkable day, little did I know what my wonderful friends had in store.

Self isolation is making an introvert out of all of us. But as someone who lives completely alone and works from home, the pandemic has pushed me into a level of solitude I didn't think was possible.

And if I'm honest, I've been enjoying it a little too much.

I'm so out of the habit of socialising and relying on others that even the thought of a friendly Zoom call exhausts me. I was once a life-of-the-party Aries, I'm now a cranky old crone.

Knowing my birthday was fast approaching, I told my friends and family that I wanted nothing more than to spend it alone, sipping wine in the bath and letting it pass like any ordinary day.

Thankfully, they ignored me completely.

Instead, my 23rd birthday was brimming with neighbourhood walks and drive-by visits. My doormat stacked up with deliveries of fresh flowers and homemade bikkies.

And without me knowing, my one designated visitor had organised 15 of my friends to call me at the same time to sing me happy birthday. My Nan even learnt how to Facetime for the occasion.

While the pandemic had made a monster out of me, my loved ones used the time to think up thoughtful and creative ways to make me feel special.

The experience taught me an invaluable lesson, and one that I'm embarrassed to say I needed to learn -- all we have right now is love. One tiny gesture can bring a tidal wave of warmth.

When once an expensive dinner or celebratory soiree was the norm, a cookie on a doorstep or a thoughtful text is what we really need to bring us joy. The bar is lower than ever, and yet we're crossing it with leaps and bounds.

It's no longer just 'kind' to show your friend some love on their birthday, it's now completely and utterly necessary. It's our responsibility to make a fuss over our friends, whether they say they want us to or not.

It may seem like the coronavirus is stealing the excitement of birthdays, but it's also marking 2020 as a year we will never forget.

