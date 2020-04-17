Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Has Been Cancelled

Princess Beatrice may be among Britain's many brides-to-be who've had to cancel planned weddings during the coronavirus restrictions.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have cancelled their royal wedding due to the lockdown in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reports said on Thursday.

Princess Beatrice's wedding was expected to take place at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29. An intimate reception was planned afterwards at the Queen's gardens in Buckingham Palace.

Princess Beatrice had earlier in March scaled back her wedding plans and cancelled a planned reception which was due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time," People magazine reported, quoting a spokesperson for the couple.

There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet.

Buckingham Palace could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Princess Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson recently spoke about her daughter's relationship with Mozzi, stating she is “the happiest I have ever seen her in my life.”

“She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life. For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy.”

Princess Beatrice's wedding was previously overshadowed by a disastrous interview her father Prince Andrew, gave to the BBC regarding his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As a result, he stepped back from royal duties in November, however he was expected to still play an important role in his daughter's wedding.

