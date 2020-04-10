A Beginner's Guide To Sexting And Phone Sex, According To A Sexologist

If you're looking to get raunchy this weekend but don't know where to begin, Sexologist Chantelle Otten has the advice you need.

It sure has been difficult to get down and dirty in the year 2020. Thankfully however, social distancing doesn't have to be entirely G rated.

Whether you're physically separated from your partner or swiping your way through the online dating pool, phone sex is probably the only sex you're going to get right now.

But sexting and phone sex can be extremely intimidating for first timers -- it's practically an art form with its very own etiquette. That's why Chantelle Otten recommends you "start off softly".

The Melbourne-based Sexologist and Womanizer ambassador offers her tips for initiating phone sex, to help you smut your way through self-isolation.

Start small, try sexting

Otten suggests you test the waters by returning to "cliche mode". When you're communicating with someone over text or messenger, drop in a cheeky 'what're you wearing?', or 'what do you wish you were doing right now?'

This way, you can gauge whether the person you're speaking to is interested in taking the conversation a little further. If you're feeling bold, she also admits that a good old fashioned 'do you want to sext?' can go a long way.

It's going to feel a little naughty at first, but you should lean in and enjoy the thrill. "Sext like you are teenagers," Otten told 10 daily. "[Sext like] how you used to seduce each other when you weren't allowed to have sleepovers."

Tongue tied?

Once things are well and truly underway, try to swallow any embarrassment you may feel and really relish the opportunity to speak your mind.

It’s amazing what we can say over text that we can’t say in person.

Otten does understand that for many people, communicating verbally about sex is simply not something they can muster up the vocabulary to do.

"When people don’t find it overly natural to say these things in person, phone sex is quite difficult. But with sexting, you don’t have to say anything at all.

"You just have to work with your body and show what you’ve got. And ask questions, such as 'do you like that? Where would you like me to show?'"

This is where video calls and photos can be helpful. She continued, "You don't need to be seducing the person, but you can have what we call 'mutual masturbation'."

"You don't need to go into a huge depth of language to do that, it is really about the visual imaginary and the sounds you are making through the natural process of pleasuring yourself."

Sext safely

Of course, it's a sad reality that when we're dealing with sexy images or online conversations, we have to be hyper-aware of our safety.

"Sometimes when we’re dealing with people we don’t know online, then it’s probably safer to not be sending photos. It’s probably safer to just have texting communication in that time," said Otten. "Or voice messages that disappear."

Look after yourself, and be extra kind to others as well. There's a lot of trust and vulnerability at play when you're sexting.

It's challenging and there’s no way of being overall safe when you are communicating with someone online that you don’t really know.

"So it is about making that informed decision about whether you do want to do this or not."

What if they're not keen?

Rejection is a huge part of dating, plain and simple. And unfortunately, when you're interested in trying something a little unorthodox, you're even more likely to get knocked back.

Otten wants to remind you that when having any kind of sex, whether in person or via technology, consent is absolutely paramount.

It’s perfectly okay for someone to not be in the mood. And that doesn’t mean no forever, it just means no for now.

You may struggle to pick up on signs and vibes when you're not physically with the person. That's why you should try to be as forthcoming as possible.

If it doesn't work out, it's not the end of the world. And hey, we've always got ourselves.

"You don't actually have to engage with someone to have a really satisfactory sexual time," said Otten.

"There are so many benefits to masturbation. So if you’re starting to feel a little cabin feverish or stir crazy, it’s a really good way to relieve a lot of tension and release a lot of beautiful endorphins."

Featured Image: Getty

