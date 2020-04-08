Bindi Irwin Reveals The Unique Wedding Gift She Received From Russell Crowe

Bindi Irwin has revealed further details about her recent private wedding ceremony, including one very thoughtful gift from her lifelong friend, Russell Crowe.

Bindi Irwin married her longtime partner Chandler Powell on March 25, two weeks earlier than planned.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions on weddings, the couple fast-tracked their nuptials and wed in a private ceremony at Australia Zoo, with Bindi's mother and brother watching on beside a photo of the late Steve Irwin.

It was a small but significant event, and in the weeks following, Bindi (21) and Chandler (23) have revealed a number of heartwarming details about the ceremony that paid tribute to their families, especially Steve.

Love READ MORE All The Hidden Tributes Bindi Irwin Made To Her Parents In Her Wedding Dress Bindi Irwin's recent wedding was brimming with nods to her late father, Steve Irwin.

Just like the lace sleeves on the dress shaped like sunflowers as a nod to Bindi's childhood, the pair have now divulged a number of other subtle gestures.

Sadly, fast-tracking the wedding meant that Chandler's American family couldn't make it to Queensland in time, but the professional wakeboarder told 'People' that they were still very much a part of the ceremony.

"They said, 'We fully support you, we love you, just get married,'" Chandler recalls. He said that they video called into the event and asked to be shown every little detail.

Bindi's dad was close to her heart throughout the entire wedding. She said there was a photo of Steve that was placed on easel by the alter, mum Terri Irwin and little brother Robert (16) stayed by the photo.

She also tied a khaki ribbon around her bouquet as a sweet reference to the uniform her conservationist family are famous for.

"Most brides have something blue; I had my khaki," she told People.

The guestlist was so small, that not only were Chandler's family not able to make it, but Bindi's own friends as well. But they all sent their love from afar.

Bindi has taken to Instagram to personally thank Hollywood actor Russell Crowe for his wedding gift, and wish him a happy birthday.

She called the Aussie actor "part of our family," and thanked him for his gift -- a Port Jackson fig tree. Attached was a note that read, 'Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from Russell Crowe and family.'

Russell Crowe was a good friend of Steve Irwin, and is believed to have been a huge support to Terri after he passed. The pair were even photographed holding hands in 2007, when they were rumoured to be an item.

Bindi and Chandler's wedding may have been a small one, but it was absolutely sparkling with special messages.

Featured Image: Instagram

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at alenton@networkten.com.au