Trapped In Isolation With Your Teenager? Here's How To Make It Count

For all the coronavirus pandemic has taken away, it has also provided families with a unique opportunity to come together.

Parenting a teenager can be challenging enough at the best of times.

Then take away their school, their friends, and many of their hobbies, and you could quickly find your family home becoming a hotbed of resentment, awkward interactions, and door slamming.

But it doesn't have to be this way.

According to psychotherapist Dr Karen Phillip, mandatory social distancing has actually presented parents with a golden opportunity to bond with their children, forging connections that will benefit their relationships for years to come.

Surviving -- let alone thriving -- in isolation with your teen won't come easy, and it requires compromise. First and foremost, Phillip insists parents must understand why isolation could be particularly troublesome for teenagers.

"Being isolated from their peers can be really intense for adolescents," the psychotherapist told 10 daily.

"They have a real need for connection with others, with their peers with their friends."

That creates some really positive benefits for teenagers. It helps them feel happier, more optimistic, it can lower their rates of society and depression.

By taking these bonds away, it's likely going to be even harder for your teen to adjust. This is why Phillip has outlined a range of ways parents can be there for their teenagers, supporting them through these trying times and getting closer in the process.

Make the first move

Even if you and your child have clashed in the past, it's up to make the effort to start afresh.

"The lead has to come from the parents, not the child," Phillip said.

"The parents need to understand that if their relationship has been strained, it’s not going to suddenly change overnight. But it can change with time, consideration, patience and tolerance."

Understand that the real reason your kid might have turned their back on you could be because they felt neglected.

"The teenagers need to feel that they retain a sense of control within their life," Phillip said.

"If they feel that they’ve been ignored, maybe the parent can say, 'you know what sweetie, I recognise now how much time I’ve missed with you. And I apologise, and I’m not going to let that happen again when all this is over'."

Believe it or not, they crave your company

Phillip herself was surprised to learn that teenagers told her they really wanted to spend time with their parents.

"I see a lot of teenagers, they really want their parents to be involved in their life. They want trust. They want acceptance and tolerance, and the biggest thing they tell me is that they don’t want to be judged," she said.

Phillip said when children resist when they're asked to do something or spend time with their parents, that's their way of asking to be shown how much their parents are willing to persist.

She encourages parents to go through old photo albums, or ensure they're pulling their weight around the house, especially now they're spending so much time at home. This tells the child that they are respected.

Respect their privacy

As much as they do deep down crave time with you, it's equally important to know when to ease up. Phillip laughed when she explained that a teenager's version of 'alone time' really just means time away from their parents, so they will need the space to communicate privately with their friends.

"We all need privacy, but teenagers particularly. They’re going through an incredibly fast growth and development of not only their body but their mind and emotions," she said.

"Many of them aren't aware of why they’re feeling what they feel. But they really do need a lot of time to themselves. Even alone time spent video calling or online talking to some of their friends -- that’s still their alone time."

Set realistic boundaries

Alone time is imperative, but the boundaries only work if the teenager feels that they were a part of the decision-making process.

"The boundaries have to be set. Rather than just saying to a child, very open-ended, ‘I don’t want you on a screen that much.’ We need to say, ‘you’re allowed five hours a day’," Phillip said.

The teenager can choose which hours. We need to be flexible but we need to have clear rules.

You need to trust that your child is learning to make the right choices.

"That’s the thing with kids -- the ones that do get along with their parents, they feel heard, they feel that they’re trusted, and they never feel judged by their parent," Phillip said.

"This is a situation none of us have ever found ourselves in. It’s a learning curve for everyone, and some will learn and thrive. Others will crash. And we’re trying to prevent the crash as much as we can."

Life may be more complicated than ever, but we must see the silver linings. Self isolation is nothing if not an opportunity to show our loved ones how much we care about them, and how much we need them to show they care for us too.

