Kourtney Kardashian Isn't Pregnant, We've Just Forgotten What A Stomach Looks Like

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram wearing only a bikini, sunglasses, and the tiniest of belly bumps.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters is spending a very luxurious iso reading books and lounging poolside -- and overnight, she shared with her 92 million Instagram followers a set of stunning photos doing exactly that.

But to her surprise, the comment section was quickly overwhelmed with the word 'congratulations'.

But Kourtney Kardashian isn't pregnant. In fact, she's barely even bloated.

The reality star had to speak out to quash the rumour, proving once again that we have been so relentlessly conditioned to believe that a tummy must be inverted. And if it's anything but, we demand to know why.

Replying to a top comment with hundreds of likes that falsely announced, "SHE'S PREGNANT," the 41-year-old put a pin in the prediction.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kourtney responded.

I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.

With the closure of gyms and all the added stress of the pandemic, it's little surprise that many people are finding themselves a little heavier since the beginning of quarantine.

This is why the pregnancy rumours are so damaging, and why Kourtney's response is all class.

It can be very empowering for women to see Kourtney Kardashian, a renowned sex symbol, openly admit that she has also put on weight, and she's enjoying it.

Responding to earlier calls she was pregnant, Kourtney went Instagram Live several weeks ago to say, “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times."

It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex husband Scott Disick, sons Mason (10) and Reign (five), and daughter Penelope (seven).

The youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe, has also had to bat away speculation that she is with child.

She posted an angry tweet to Twitter in response to the rumour mill: “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing, SMH” Khloe posted.

“People swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

In a Facebook Live with Kourtney, Khloe admitted she had been finding maintaining a strict diet during the coronavirus pandemic difficult.

"I don't really watch what I eat but that doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day," she said.

"We have good diets. I love quesadillas, I love anything True's eating."

Featured Image: Instagram

