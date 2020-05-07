Who Wore It Better? A Fabulous Collection Of Face Mask Fails

How many world leaders does it take to change a face mask?

By the looks of it, the limit does not exist.

Battling the coronavirus pandemic has been fraught with challenges. And apparently learning how to put on a face mask correctly is right up there with flattening the curve and resisting the urge to panic buy puzzles.

We've seen a number of well-meaning folk wrestle the beast that is the surgical mask. And, far too often, the mask that comes out victorious.

So let's bid a fond thanks to the internet for capturing these awkward moments forever, and allowing us to laugh our way through the madness.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is adopting the classic, 'if I can't see them, they can't see me' tactic. Trouble is, we can all see him. And we can't look away.

Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium, Koen Geens put on one of the most woeful displays we've seen so far. Points added for fun bow tie print, points deducted for inability to locate one's own ears.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa inspired a viral challenge with his shambles of a face mask tutorial. But to give credit where credit's due,' Bird Box' was a huge hit.

Ronald Dion DeSantis, Governor of Florida, copped quite the hairy eyeball as he faffed about with a face mask while standing in the background of a press conference. It's impressive that even behind a mask, someone can express so much pure, unadulterated judgement.

Of course it's not just world leaders who can't get their heads around face masks. An American woman went viral on TikTok after she cut a mouth hole in her mask to make it easier to breath. Some would call it adaptive, others, completely and utterly pointless.

So, who wore it better? Or more accurately, WHO wore it better. The World Health Organisation has issued a step-by-step guide for wearing a mask to protect from coronavirus. They suggest:

Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Australian health experts continue to urge that those of us who are not unwell or are not in contact with someone who has COVID-19 need not wear a mask.

And if you are required to wear a mask however, you'd be better off following WHO's tutorial than any blundering press conference display.

