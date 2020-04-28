Chrissy Teigen Keeps Being Boob-Shamed, But Her Response Was All Class

Chrissy Teigen has once again been set upon by body shamers -- luckily, the comedy queen is always armed with witty comebacks.

The model and celebrity cook shared a saucy snap on Twitter, peppering in the signature self-aware humour she's famous for.

In the video, the mum-of-two poses in a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline as she says, "I never post thirst traps, but here I am … trapping you, in thirst … with thirst."

The video has racked up more than three million views. But littered across her Twitter replies are followers who wanted to let the superstar know that her body isn't to their liking.

"No one is thirsty here yikes," wrote one troll. "Disgusting."

"Never read the comments; it's the quickest way to lose faith in humanity," wrote a disappointed fan, jumping to Chrissy's defence.

"I'm guessing she thinks she's hot?" replied one woman. "Boy makeup can do wonders lol," a man added.

"John Legend gotta be cheating," wrote one critic, questioning the motivation behind Chrissy's "thirst trap."

Some nasty replies even compared Chrissy's body shape to Sponge Bob.

But like the pro she is, Chrissy not only took down her trolls with wit and grace, she also used the opportunity to make an important comment on the kinds of bodies we have been conditioned to believe are the norm.

"Everyone used to... surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!" Chrissy tweeted following the backlash.

It's OK I've been a rectangle my whole life and it's gotten me pretty far.

Chrissy also pointed out that regardless of whether she embraces her natural body or opts for cosmetic augmentations, trolls leap at the chance to criticise her either way.

She explained that so long as she and her musician husband John Legend were happy, she had nothing to worry about.

You know it's a grim time to be online when a 'Sports Illustrated' bikini model can't even post about their body without being mercilessly trolled.

Our image or perfection has become so warped, not even celebrities and models can keep up, let alone the rest of us.

Luckily for Chrissy, trolls come and go, but charm and humour are forever.

Featured Image: Twitter/Getty

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at alenton@networkten.com.au