Man 'Running Out Of Space' After Getting A Tattoo For Every Day Of Lockdown

For many people, being stuck at home during COVID-19 is a tedious cycle of boredom, but one man in the UK is putting his extra time to creative use, tattooing himself for every day he spends in isolation.

Chris Woodhead started tattooing new designs on his body about six weeks ago, as he and his wife waited out the isolation period inside their London apartment.

Since then he's got more than 40 new tattoos on his body, but admits he's starting to run out of space -- which could be an issue as the UK does not look to be lifting lockdown restrictions any time soon.

Before lockdown, Woodhead -- a tattoo artist-- already had about 1000 different designs on his body, but said he decided to tattoo himself to give himself "a bit of direction" during the extended isolation period.

"I found myself pottering around, not knowing what to do and eating all the food in the cupboards," Woodhead told the BBC.

Woodhead now has a daily tattooing routine, spending two hours each afternoon sketching designs before making a cup of tea and beginning to tattoo using the low-tech 'hand poking' technique.

He told the BBC he finds it therapeutic and draws what's on his mind -- which, inevitably, is the current COVID-19 crisis.

Starting with a star tattoo five weeks ago, Woodhead has since designed a dog, fish, a palm tree, dice, a rose, a jaguar, a tiger, a coronavirus cell and even a question on his foot asking "when will it end?" -- among many others.

While he admits he's almost out of space, Woodhead said he was planning to leave a space for a tattoo to commemorate the birth of his child when she or he arrives later this year.

"I want them to be good tattoos, so to try to keep them exciting. Realistically, I've probably got a month's worth of tattoo space left," Woodhead told the BBC.

"If I'm truly honest, I look ridiculous. I look like a piece of blue cheese."