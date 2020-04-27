'Never Thought It Would Happen': Nadia Bartel Breaks Silence On Split With Jimmy

Six months after speculation began to build, Nadia Bartel has spoken publicly for the first time about the end of her marriage to Jimmy Bartel.

In September last year, attention started to focus on fashion blogger Nadia Bartel's marriage to former AFL player Jimmy Bartel when the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Not long after, Jimmy admitted on radio station 3AW the situation between them was "not great," before refusing to comment any further on the state of their marriage.

“I am probably not going to provide any commentary on it,” he said at the time.

“I know I am in the public eye and people are interested, but it is a private matter and I ask for a bit of respect because obviously Nadia and the boys [are] involved.”

In late August, Nadia, told the Herald Sun, it had been a "difficult month" for her.

The publication reported that "friends of the couple" had confirmed Nadia found out her husband had been cheating with Melbourne-born, UK-based woman Lauren Mand "via text messages" she discovered on his phone.

"Although I'm heartbroken, I don't want to comment specifically on what's been reported about Jim's trip to the UK as I don't think that is in anyone's interests," Nadia said at the time.

"My single focus now is to continue to protect, care and provide for my two beautiful boys as this is a personal matter."

Now in an interview with Stellar, Nadia has spoken about her split from Jimmy, who she shares two sons with, for the first time.

“This is never what I thought would happen," she told the publication of her separation, adding: “Every day is tough.”

While Nadia did not comment on the factors that lead to the end of their marriage, she noted how difficult online trolling and the AFL crowd in Melbourne had made the situation for her.

“Being from Melbourne, football is so big here,” she said. “I was used to the negative attention I get in my situation. I do put things on social media, so I’ve put myself out there.”

Nadia previously confronted a troll at the time who left nasty comments on her Instagram account through an anonymous page.

"Try writing from a real account. Don't hide. I have numerous real jobs," Nadia responded over suggestions the busy professional 'didn't have a real job'.

Nadia now explained this constant criticism and negative attention was one of the most difficult points for her.

“I was at the hardest point in my life and then to have articles written that weren’t true, and to have hundreds of hate [comments] on Instagram and the continual pounding … it was difficult,” she said.

Just because [you] date or are married to a sportsperson, people think you’re fair game; you can say whatever you want. If you look at any other industry, do you critique their partner like that?

Nadia said her priority now is to be the 'best mum and role model' for her two sons, explaining that she wants them to have a happy childhood, adding: "I plan to do everything I can to make that happen for them.”

While Jimmy is yet to openly discuss his relationship with Lauren Mand, the pair first went public with their romance during a trip to Japan in February when they began sharing photos together and updated on their holiday.

Prior to this in December, Lauren shared a birthday message to Jimmy, writing "I love you" along with a photo of the pair.

Jimmy and Lauren are currently self isolating together through the coronavirus, with Lauren often sharing updates of the pair eating in bed and playing video games together.

"Appreciating lock-ins with my best friend," Lauren captioned a photo while she drank a beer alongside Jimmy adding the hashtag 'better together'.

This morning, Nadia appeared on Studio 10 and opened up about what parenting in self isolation has been like for her.

"Gosh it’s pretty difficult in isolation because there’s absolutely no routine at all and no two days are the same," she said.

"Two days a week Ashton needs to have face to face time with his teacher and his classmates and keeping a four year old focused is hard."

Jimmy and Nadia initially met at the Melbourne F1 Grand Prix and Jimmy proposed a year later in Mexico, with the couple marrying in a lavish wedding on the Bellarine Peninsula in 2014.

Nadia and Jimmy share four-year-old son Aston and Henley, one.

Featured image: Instagram

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at vtodoroska@networkten.com.au