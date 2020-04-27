Sharon Strzelecki's Message To Aussie Teachers Returning To School

Magda Szubanski has once again popped on her netball uniform to devote a cheeky song to Australian teachers.

Magda Szubanski -- and her seminal 'Kath & Kim' character Sharon Strzelecki -- has continued to delight Aussies with her heartwarming and hilarious Instagram tributes.

Now she's polishing off her vocal pipes once again, this time to spin a cheeky little ditty for our country's teachers.

"They thought they must have dreamed when I pashed the teacher... because you just can't do that at the moment. Because of COVID. You shouldn't really do it anyway."

Desperate and dateless, it seems Sharon is mighty eager to do some horizontal folk dancing with teachers. But as we all should, the hypochondriac herself is respecting the restrictions.

She finished the video off with an ode to the thousands of school staff returning to work this week.

National READ MORE School Kids Aren't Infecting Teachers With COVID, New Report Claims There is no evidence students at NSW schools have infected staff with COVID-19, according to a study cited by the federal government in its push to reopen schools.

"I just want to say, teachers rock!" she said, giving a big thumbs up.

The comment section is brimming with teachers and fans sending the love right back atcha.

"Thanks Sharon! Not pashing students is definitely part of our code of conduct," joked one commenter.

"We love you, Sharon! And you too, Magda," wrote another.

Luv ya Magda! You are such a true, blue, relatable Aussie girl! Thanks for your support of our profession.

Australia's favourite Wing Attack has become a beacon of light through these troubling times.

Earlier this month, Sharon got down and dirty to her version of 'Tainted Love' (with the lyrics swapped 'COVID Bug'), as she 'Iso Danced' alongside paramedics, nurses and other frontline workers..

Life READ MORE Watch Sharon Strzelecki 'Iso Dance' With Hornbag Healthcare Workers As a desperately lonely, hypochondriacal hospital theatre assistant, Sharon Strzelecki wants coronavirus to disappear even more than the rest of us do.

Even in the darkest times, Sharon Strzelecki truly is "here if you need."

Featured Image: Getty/Instagram

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at alenton@networkten.com.au