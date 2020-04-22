How To Use TikTok: A Beginner's Guide To Nailing The World's Fastest-Growing Social Media App

With the world heading indoors for isolation, short form video sharing app TikTok is becoming more popular than ever -- but how does one go about jumping on board the latest trend in social media?

No longer reserved for teens vying for their 15 seconds of viral fame, TikTok is fast becoming a place for everyone, whether you're into filming dance challenges, checking out beauty tutorials or simply enjoy watching videos of dogs in hats.

With an estimated 800 million users across the world and having a far higher engagement rate than any other social media platform, TikTok has also proved to be hugely valuable for brands to reach their audience in a new way -- particularly if they're millennials and Gen-Z.

But like diving into any new social media platform, starting out on TikTok can be overwhelming -- that's why we enlisted the help of social media expert Edwin Smith from The Social Sandwich to give us his hot tips on nailing TikTok... without embarrassing ourselves (as much).

Style READ MORE Indigenous Women Challenged To Mix Makeup With Ochre And Share Culture A video challenge encourages Aboriginal women to incorporate ochre into their beauty regimen to showcase their culture.

So you've created a TikTok account, now what?

Before you throw yourself into the world of challenges and duets, take some time to observe and discover content that appeals to you. Look at what tends to prove popular, and you'll start to have a better idea of what content you'll want to create.

"I would spend at least three to four days looking at videos and following people and hashtags you enjoy," Edwin told 10 daily.

"It's an overwhelming place at first, but once you understand the small intricacies about the app, it becomes a lot easier. Plus, if you watch more videos, you'll start to find your FYP (For You Page) is better suited to you and will be filled with videos you love!" he added.

What are the tips for creating a TikTok video people will want to watch?

When it comes to creating a video that you want to go viral, Edwin says there isn't a one-size-fits-all secret formula, though it's important to find an area that interests you and stick with it.

"The key to TikTok is working out where you fit -- you could be a dancer, a master of puns, a king of the trick shot or even an awkward Dad who's never used social media in their life," he explained.

"Anyone can succeed on TikTok. If you have any idea that you think's funny, and your friends will think is funny, give it a go and you never know, you could wake up with 20,000 followers and 1 million views," he said.

"Or you could wake up to 1 new follower that's just a spambot and 10 views. That's the beauty of TikTok -- you never quite know how your posts will go!"

What's the best way to get followers on TikTok?

When it comes to paving your way to being TikTok's next big star, Edwin recommends finding your specific niche rather than spreading yourself thin across every sub-genre.

"Pick an area or topic that you'll post about. Don't try to jump on every trend and be a master of none. Try a few different things and work out what you add. Be yourself!" he said.

How important are hashtags on TikTok?

"Hashtags are important but not as important as other platforms," he explained.

"The standard hashtag is #FYP, but then I would add 2-3 others that relate to your video. Spend some time looking at other posts similar to yours and see what they're using, then use it on your post," he added.

What are the benefits of creating a Tik Tok account as a brand compared to other social media platforms?

With TikTok only set to become more popular, now is the time to get on board if you want to engage your audience in new and exciting ways -- particularly if they fall into the Gen-Z or millennial demographics.

"TikTok is like a free-kick at the moment," Edwin explained.

"At the moment, it's easier to build a following on TikTok than it is on traditional platforms like Facebook or Instagram."

He continued, "Obviously, the brand needs to suit TikTok, and fit with their business objectives. It's also a great place to show off your sense of humour as a brand, which is often missed on other platforms."

"TikTok is fun, silly and irreverent, and if your brand can match any of that, it could be the best investment of time you make in 2020."

You can see more tips on improving your social media game across every platform at The Social Sandwich.

Feature mage: TikTok.