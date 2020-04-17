What's Orthodox Easter And Why Is It Celebrated This Weekend?

For most Australians, Easter celebrations have now come and gone but for thousands across the country the sacred day will be celebrated this weekend instead, for what's known as Orthodox Easter.

Orthodox Easter is observed by millions around the world who come from Christian Orthodox countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine and Russia. There is also a sizable Arab Christian Orthodox community in Lebanon and marginal communities in Iraq, Turkey and Egypt.

While some years, Orthodox Easter will fall in the same week that Western Christian churches celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, usually the dates will differ. This is because Western and Eastern Christian churches observe different calendars.

Where Western churches, such as the Catholic Church, follow the Gregorian calendar, Orthodox Churches follow the older Julian calendar, which sees Easter typically fall at a later date.

This year, Orthodox Easter and Holy Week falls one week after most Australians observed Easter. It means millions across the world, including hundreds of thousands of Australians who follow the Orthodox Christian religion will be celebrating this weekend instead.

And while some of the traditions are the same, including the attendance of church, Orthodox Easter typically looks a lot different than a standard Australian celebration.

Easter Eggs

For starters there are, of course, the eggs. But not of the Cadbury variety.

Spare a thought this weekend for your Eastern Orthodox friends who grew up eating boiled eggs for weeks after Easter instead of chocolate ones ... despite the cracking of Easter Eggs being one of the favourite Easter traditions for kids and adults alike.

In the Eastern Orthodox tradition, Easter eggs are painted and decorated on Holy Thursday before Easter but are not eaten until Sunday -- alongside other Easter deliciousness including a special sweet bread called, among many names, 'Tsoureki' (Greek) or 'Kozunak' (Bulgarian).

Traditionally, the eggs are painted red -- to symbolise the blood of Christ -- and no, they are not made of chocolate.

A lot of other traditions are associated with the egg painting that differ from country to country and even household to household, but for most families, the first painted egg is considered to be special.

With the dye of the first egg, a cross symbol is painted on children's faces for good health. The egg is later left in a special spot in the house until the next Easter and is said to have protective powers over the family.

One of the most well-known traditions is the cracking of the eggs, come Easter Sunday. Family members will choose an egg each and tap it against someone else's to see whose cracks first. Some believe, the eggs symbolises= Christ's tomb and the cracking symbolises his resurrection.

The aim of the egg cracking is to be the last one standing with an un-cracked egg, as it's believed you'll have good luck and good health in the following year.

40 Days Of Fasting

Easter Sunday also usually means a huge feast for Eastern Orthodox families, as it also marks the end of six weeks of fasting in the Great Fast -- similar to what is observed during Lent.

During the fasting period, people will give up all animal products, but some people become more strict as the 40 days go on, cutting out more and more things.

For many observers the fasting period is a very personal experience and is a way off expressing their faith and cleansing the soul, but it also brings families closer to be undertaking what can be a challenging experience together.

10 daily's Lifestyle Editor Valentina Todoroska has been fasting for Orthodox Easter for a number of years.

"Growing up, I was never made to fast, but as I got older it was something I decided I wanted to do," she said.

"We don't go to church every weekend and I felt fasting for Easter was a way of still being able to show my faith."

Holy Week is also a very sacred week in the Orthodox church -- with Easter Friday considered to be the most sombre of days while Sunday is one of great celebrations.

How Coronavirus Will Impact Celebrations

Ahead of Easter in Australia last week, Scott Morrison acknowledged the difficulty of celebrating the sacred day away from family and friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"For Christians, not being able to gather does not diminish the hope that we have through this important Easter period," the Prime Minister said.

"This year, we will live out our faith by doing the right thing. That means staying at home."

For Eastern Orthodox observers around the world and here in Australia , the impact will be the same.

Outside of going to church and being given a blessing by the priest before breaking fast, Easter is traditionally, and importantly, a whole family affair.

It's a time when Eastern Orthodox families gather with their loved ones from far and wide and huge celebrations take place for the Sunday Feast.

This year, those celebrations will be among immediate family members only, but will nonetheless be special.