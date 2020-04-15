Now's The Time To Type 'Pew Pew' In A Text Message And Hit Send

Technology. We've never been more grateful for it as we face months of self isolation.

From allowing us to be able to work from home to keeping us entertained in the walls of our houses, it's one of the things getting us through while also keeping us connected.

There's no doubt not being able to see your friends and family face to face is hard. That's why so many have *gasp* started picking up the telephone and calling our loved ones when they otherwise might have avoided a phone call.

Others are switching their Friday night drinks with virtual ones courtesy of Zoom or apps like House Party.

But sometimes, we like to send our friends or family text messages to let them know we're thinking of them throughout our day. And you might not know there's a clever little trick that allows you to send them a laser show through text message.

Yes, you read that right. A laser show.

All you have to do is go into your text messages, pick you said contact to send it to, then in the text section type 'pew pew'. We'r not kidding, it's a real thing.

Hit send and you will be entertained with a laser show on your phone. When yourcontact opens the message, they will get to enjoy one too. We hate to inform you however, it only works on iPhones. Sorry Android users.

Many iPhone users have discovered the trick and shared their awe on Twitter:

While the feature isn't new, it turns out we needed to be bored out of our minds in self isolation to rediscover the cool little trick.

It sits alongside others including "happy birthday" which sends floating balloons and "congratulations" or "congrats" which lets of a burst of confetti. We're a little while off but "happy New Year" also shoots fireworks across the screen.

So go forth and annoy your friends with your incessant 'pew pew'-ing.

Featured image: Twitter/Getty

