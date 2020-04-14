Tammy Hembrow Hits Back After 'Photoshop Fail' On Instagram

The fitness influencer posted a photo to her Instagram that quickly gained negative attention from some of her followers.

Tammy Hembrow shared a bikini photo on social media over the Easter long weekend, yet fans were quick to question a strange detail they noticed in her photo.

The photo showed off the 25-year-old's toned physique and was promoting her 'natural booty' which Hembrow attributes to her programs and meal plans available on her fitness app.

However, fans were quick to notice a curve in her rug in the background of the photo, leading many to speculate whether the mum-of-two had photoshopped her bum in the image.

“The carpet’s bent,” a follower pointed out. “So much for [a] natural look.”

Hembrow was quick to respond to the accusation she had photoshopped her body in the photo, which would have been in direct contradiction to her post while her followers also came to her defense.

“Sis go look at literally ANY photo with that carpet in it,” Tammy replied. “It bends up at the corner lol. Trust me ya girl does not need to photoshop.”

“The carpet lifts at that corner in every pic... literally every single one,” a fan added.

Another follower noted that Hembrow looks the same when she appears in videos.

“Just look at all her videos and photos and YouTube,” a follower wrote. “[Are] you telling us she photoshops all of that?”

A look back through Hembrow's Instagram page does show the rug kinks up in the corner, proving she didn't edit the image.

Having trained for years, Hembrow, who recently launched a new range of gym clothing called the Saski ‘Pink’ Collection, attributes her physique to years of time and maintenance in the gym.

Hembrow has previously explained that she gets angry when strangers make accusations about her bum 'not being real' or suggesting she's had procedures to augment its look.

Appearing on Studio 10 at the end of last year, Tammy shared the secrets to a toned behind like hers, noting that when it comes to exercising: "I train very booty focused."

'It's Offensive': The Bum-Related Comments Tammy Hembrow Hates Most Tammy Hembrow tries to get to the gym at least three time a week despite running two businesses while simultaneously looking after her two children, Wolf and Saskia.

Given her hard work and dedication at the gym, Hembrow said despite knowing people who have had Brazilian bum lifts and butt implants put in 'overseas' she takes personal offence when strangers suggest she's done the same.

"I hate when people accuse me of doing that. I take such offense to it because I work so hard," Hembrow said.

It just makes me so annoyed. But there is always going to be people saying that.

Hembrow said she tries to train at least three times a week in between running her two businesses and looking after her two children, Wolf and Saskia.

Despite living her life so publicly, Hembrow recently opened up about her relationship with boyfriend, Jahkoy Palmer and why she rarely posts about him on social media.

"I don't hide him. It was more of... I had a very public relationship before [with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins], so until I know something is going to be forever, I don't want to put it in the public eye," she said on her podcast Hanging with the Hembrows.

"I feel like I just want to keep things private at the beginning of a relationship."

Featured image: Instagram

