I Planned My Aunt's Funeral During Coronavirus And It Was Horrendous

A year ago, my aunt, my second mum really, was diagnosed with asymptomatic lung cancer despite never smoking a cigarette in her life.

By the time Rosemary received her diagnosis it had spread to her brain. “Metastasised tumours”, the specialist told her. Just over a year later, less than two weeks ago now, she passed away in a hospital bed as the rain poured down outside.

For the weeks leading up to her passing, restrictions on visiting the oncology ward where she had been were extremely strict, and understandably so.

Only one visitor was allowed and they could only visit once per day. They couldn’t come and go because it could increase the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection.

Only Rosemary’s husband could go to her room; talk with her, spend time with her and, even then, they had to be 1.5 metres apart -- no hugging, no holding hands, no kisses and no affection. Just in case.

As the weeks passed and the news came that more tumours had grown on her brain, my aunt told her husband for the first time: “I think I am going to die.”

With that acknowledgement, her realising that death was now certain, the pain she had fought that had persisted and grown more intense, she let it go.

As the morphine pump was connected and she slipped in and out of consciousness, my uncle called me to tell me that I could come in and visit her, that they were making exceptions for Rosemary given her “situation".

So at 2 pm that afternoon I walked into the hospital.

There was a staff member at the entrance, like a bouncer ticking off VIPs as they entered an exclusive club while turning others away. She asked me my name, smiled her empathetic knowing smile, took my temperature and let me through.

The last time I had seen my aunt before the restrictions were in place, we had watched a morning show on the hospital TV. On the screen was a Reformer Pilates infomercial and we laughed and joked about how neither of us could ever do that.

I then hurried off because I had work to do but I told her I would come back to see her tomorrow. But tomorrow never came, just more COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, three weeks later, I walked in and instead of my aunt siting up, dressed, awake and interacting as she had been, she was lying in her bed, asleep and barely responding.

That day I sat on the floor next to her lowered hospital bed. I spoke with my aunt and caught her up on all that had happened in my life since I had last saw her, knowing that’s what she would have asked if she could have.

Georgia Love READ MORE Georgia Love: Saying Goodbye To A Loved One In A COVID-19 World Saying goodbye is never easy.

That day as I spoke with my aunt, I broke the social distancing rules and I held her hand, I kissed her forehead and I caressed her hair. What did it matter anymore?

Her eyes, although closed, moved under the lids and she smiled. I knew she had heard and that she understood. The following night she passed away.

I wish I could say Rosemary's funeral helped bring some sort of closure, peace or even allowed me to grieve as a funeral should allow you to do. But it didn’t. Instead it felt surreal, like I wasn’t even present, just floating above it all wondering what was actually happening.

Instead of rows of chairs, side by side allowing those who loved and cared for Rosemary to support one another, was space. Ten seats were dotted in the first third of the room as if a game of musical chairs had been started and those were the only ones left, where the chosen 10 would sit.

The atmosphere was melancholy, but it wasn’t overly emotional. It wasn’t as it should have been, an atmosphere to allow and encourage grief. An opportunity to mourn because the closeness that allows this emotion to pour out was glaringly absent.

As I gave my reading, there were no laughs at the funny moments and no reactions. Just a quietness of nothing that almost felt like a dream.

Coronavirus READ MORE What It’s Like To Host A Live-Stream Funeral For A Grieving Family Australia’s funeral directors have the tough job of helping families grieve while in isolation, and strict social distancing rules mean live-streaming goodbyes is one of the only ways they can provide closure.

At the end of the service the 10 of us who had been chosen to mourn my aunt exited the service, separately, with the 1.5 metre distance between us.

When usually we would hug or cry on each other’s shoulders as we said our final goodbye to a family member so loved or nourish our sense of loss with food and share our memories at a wake, instead we stood in an awkward silence because we had no idea what else to do.

It was almost as if we hadn’t said goodbye, like she had not actually passed away. If it wasn't for the agonising pain of loss I will feeling, I wouldn't have believed it.

Yet the pain was still there, unable to escape because our opportunity to grieve had been stripped from us in order to ‘save lives'. But what about saying goodbye to one?

Featured image: Supplied