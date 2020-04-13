Watch Sharon Strzelecki 'Iso Dance' With Hornbag Healthcare Workers

As a desperately lonely, hypochondriacal hospital theatre assistant, Sharon Strzelecki wants coronavirus to disappear even more than the rest of us do.

That's why Magda Szubanski has awoken her iconic 'Kath & Kim' character to pay tribute to Australia's heroic healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus on the frontline.

The comedian has taken to Instagram to share a video of Sharon performing a hilarious 'Iso Dance' alongside paramedics, nurses and other frontline workers.

"Noice, strong, courageous. A special Sharon shout out to all our healthcare workers, on the frontline and behind the scenes," she captioned the clip.

Replacing the lyrics to 'Tainted Love' with 'COVID Bug', the parody song includes all your favourite Sharonisms. Put simply, Sharon knows this virus is anything but "noice."

The uniform-sporting backup dancers in the video come from Footscray Hospital, Prahan East Medical Centre, Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, and Ambulance Victoria.

Magda also put the call out for other healthcare workers to join in on the fun, so if you're in the health industry, you too can boogie with Fountain Lake's finest.

Send a video of yourself dancing to 'COVID Bug' to Magda's Instagram account and you may be included in the song.

Sharon needs the coronavirus to bugger off tout suite, ploise.

The sooner we all self isolate, the sooner our healthcare workers can go back to dedicating their time to the important things. Like treating Sharon's hives.

Featured Image: Instagram

