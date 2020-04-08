You Can Now Get Easter Showbags From Woolies On Your Next Essential Shop

The Easter Show may be cancelled this year, but that doesn't mean you can't get your hands on one of their iconic showbags.

Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic has meant the cancellation of the 2020 Royal Easter Show. But New South Wales families don't have to miss out on all of the fun.

This year, a wide range of showbags will now be available to purchase at Woolworths. Because they may take away our bumper cars and giant cows, but they'll never take our chocolate!

Showbags.com.au has teamed up with Woolies to offer grocery shoppers from all across the state their choice of 12 themed showbags.

Each bag will set you back $30 each, and you can choose from a range of themes, such as Bakugan, Barbie, Friends, Hatchimals, Harry Potter, Hot Wheels, LOL, Paw Patrol, Peter Rabbit, PJ Masks, Pokémon and Stranger Things.

You can also purchase these bags, as well as a bunch of Cadbury chocolate faves online. Both Showbags.com.au and Chicane Showbags have made their selection available online, delivering them to homes all across Australia.

Purchasing showbags is one of the many ways parents are working hard to maintain their Easter traditions where they can.

According to Woolworths, Easter eggs and bunnies sales are ahead of where they were last year, and they're expecting to sell a whopping 15 million hot cross buns this Easter.

The supermarket giant is also gearing up to donate 40,000 eggs and chocolate bunnies to healthcare workers from all around Australia.

While the Easter Bunny is looking after the boys and girls of Australia, our frontline workers are looking after every single one of us.

