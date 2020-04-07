Surprising Data Shows What We're Now Spending On Instead Of Panic Buying Food

As we approach the Easter long weekend, you'd think Australians would be stocking up on even more food and alcohol.

But as we settle into week three of social isolation and we're urged not to travel over the long weekend to slow the spread of coronavirus, this Easter is going to look very different to those that came before it.

And it's showing in our spending habits.

While we've faced weeks of panic buying, leading to shortages of necessities including toilet paper, hand sanitiser and food staples such as rice and pasta, credit card data released by the Commonwealth Bank has found spending on groceries has decreased when compared to previous weeks.

When looking at week-to-week insights, spending on food fell by 12 percent when compared to last week and a further 21 percent when compared to the week before that.

This means some of the spending habits that developed early on during the COVID-19 crisis period are now reversing. Spending in food, alcohol, as well as health, which all grew strongly at the beginning of March are now returning to more normal or below normal levels.

“People may now feel they have enough grocery items in reserve and other measures may have also helped to calm the situation," Senior Economist at CBA, Kristina Clifton, suggested as a reason for the decrease.

The major retailers have been reassuring consumers that there isn’t a shortage of food or grocery items. The major grocery retailers have also placed limits on how many of each item can be purchased in one go. And political leaders have told the public not to stockpile.

Spending on alcohol has also dropped by 33 percent over the last week and is lower than it was this time last year. With hotels and pubs closed, purchases of alcohol in these premises have further fallen by 71 percent when compared to 2019.

This comes after Dan Murphy's, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, First Choice, BWS, Aldi and a range of independent retailers implemented voluntary restrictions on how much alcohol their customers could purchase.

“Like the situation with food, consumers may feel like they have enough alcohol in reserve," Clifton further suggested.

"Restrictions on activity have also been ramped up and people are no longer allowed to socialise with those that they don’t live with. There will be less barbecues, parties and other social occasions.”

However in the place of food and alcohol, spending has now increased elsewhere.

The data found spending on the home, including furnishings and equipment to compete DIY projects or home renovations are up 20 percent when compared to this time last year.

The findings come as the CEO of Woolworths, Brad Banducci, said two of their largest growth categories have been cake mixes and cleaning products, as more and more Australians settle in to spending time in their homes.

"A lot more kids are baking and parents cleaning as we all spend more time at home," he said in an email newsletter.

Yet despite spending on necessities slowing down, CBA said it is still at above average levels and up 4 percent when compared to this time last year.

Woolworths are also still experiencing double their normal demand for toilet paper.

"Despite much more stock coming in, we’re still not where we need to be. It is slowly improving, but please help everyone by only buying what you need," Banducci said.

In relation to clothing and beauty, as many of us relax our attire while working from home and beauty services have been forced to close, this is further being displayed in our spending habits.

As a result, the spending categories that have been hit hardest in the last three weeks are clothing and footwear (down 60 percent year on year) and personal care (down 56 per cent year on year).

