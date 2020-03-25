9 Apps To Keep You Healthy, Happy And Mindful During Social Isolation

Don't let cabin fever take over while you isolate indoors -- We've rounded up the best apps to keep your mind and body happy and your boredom at bay while you practice social distancing.

As the world goes into isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one common enemy faces us as we retreat from social activities altogether -- boredom.

Lucky for us, in this age of of ever-advancing technology, we have endless ways to entertain, educate and keep yourself happy and healthy -- literally in the palms of our hands.

So whether you're working from home, social distancing, or just plain bored out of your mind while unable to leave the house, take a gander at the following apps and remember to look after yourself.

If you want to learn something...

Duolingo

What better time to learn a new language than when you're in lockdown? With bite-sized lessons only being a couple of minutes long, you'll be chatting away in French, Italian, Spanish or Indonesian in no time. I mean, probably not, but it can't hurt.

Apple / Android

Udemy

Whether you want to learn to draw, code or meditate, you can be sure there's likely a course for it on Udemy. There are both free and paid courses, and with over 2000 topics to pick from you'll be sure to find something that tickles your fancy.

Apple / Android

DailyArt

Get cultured and learn your Michaelangelos from your Monets with a daily notification that showcases a new famous classic painting and a bite sized art history lesson.

Apple / Android

If you want to keep your mental health in check...

Headspace

If you've never got in to meditation, you need to try Headspace. It's basically a collection of different guided meditations that include mindfulness techniques to do while you're cooking, heading to work or going to sleep. There's even free meditations for stress in response to COVID-19.

"There are a lot of unknowns in the world right now," the company said on its website. "To help support you through this time of crisis, we’re offering some meditations you can listen to anytime."

Apple / Android

Smiling Mind

A meditation app developed by actual psychologists, Smiling Mind is a handy little a meditation app uses mindfulness techniques to "boost calmness, contentment and clarity".

Apple / Android

If you want to be entertained...

The Sims Mobile

If you loved staying up all night playing The Sims as a kid, you'll love staying up all night playing The Sims Mobile as an adult.

And if you've lived under a rock your entire life and don't know what The Sims are, it's a stupidly addictive RPG that allows the user to basically play God by controlling customisable people -- plus there's a whole heap of random add ons so you'll pretty much never get bored, though it may just take over your life.

Apple / Android

Animal Crossing; Pocket Camp

Animal Crossing; Pocket Camp is a super cute bite sized version of the Nintendo Switch line of games, where you basically catch fish, collect fruit and decorate your own little campsite.

Apple / Android

If you want to get active inside...

Down Dog

Down Dog has a variety of separate apps including barre, HIIT and yoga that you can do in the comfort of your own home. What's even better is that the apps are all free to download until April, with its developers hoping to provide fitness alternatives for those in isolation.

"Due to the current outbreak, many people are avoiding gathering in large groups, including at yoga studios and other fitness spaces. We believe that stressful times like these are precisely when people need wellness practices the most, and we are committed to doing our part to help out," they wrote on the website.

Apple / Android

Centr, by Chris Hemsworth

Aussie actor and all-round good bloke Chris Hemsworth is offering six weeks of free access to his health and fitness program Centr until the end of March to help those wanting to get fit at home.

"Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis," Hemsworth said.

"I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier – movement, nutrition, and mental fitness."

Apple / Android

