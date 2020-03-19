Why People Are Putting Their Christmas Lights Back Up Amid Coronavirus Fears

As people are stuck inside their homes in an attempt to prevent coronavirus from spreading any further, things are feeling a little bleak.

So some are trying to spread a little hope and cheer instead.

People in the US are putting up their Christmas lights and encouraging others around the world to do the same.

The idea is that twinkling, colourful lights will lift spirits during these dark times. And it doubles as a social distancing activity: people can admire the lights from the safety of their own homes or cars.

Pets READ MORE Five Ways Pets Are Helping Us In Self Isolation, According To Mental Health Experts Our furry friends may be enjoying our social distancing a whole lot more than we are, but their presence is extremely important -- psychologists explain the power of the pet.

Over the weekend, Lane Grindle, a man from America's Wisconsin, posted a callout on Twitter.

“What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity,” he wrote.

Dozens responded with enthusiasm, with a couple even posting photos of the lights on their houses.

Lifestyle READ MORE 'It's A Nightmare': New Ban On Indoor Gatherings Throws Weddings Into Turmoil On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a number of bans and restrictions in a detailed response to how Australia is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

A 10-year-old US boy had a similar idea.

“Hey dad, can we turn the Christmas lights on?” Holly Griffin said her son asked her husband. “I want something to look at.”

The family put up their lights and decided that they’d keep them on until social distancing protocols were no longer in place.

Griffin and her husband both encouraged others to do the same on social media. Since then, they’ve received messages from lots of others getting back into the festive spirit.

A woman replied to Mike Griffin’s tweet saying that she put her Christmas lights up at 1am after reading about it, and shared it with others in her community too.

Even someone in the UK from people messaged them, excited about the idea.

Lifestyle READ MORE Yes There’s A Limit On Milk And Here's A Handy Hack On How To Store It Major supermarkets are introducing restrictions on a number of their items to fight against panic buying.

“Times are dark and there’s light to be spread,” Griffin told CNN.

“Now more than ever is a time to be looking outside yourself. I think taking our mental health seriously is really important and just hearing bad news all the time can really make that multiply.”

The lights are a small gesture, Griffin said, but she hopes that when nurses, supermarket workers and pharmacists drive by that it might bring a smile to their face.

“It’s the little things we can do to feel connected,” she said.

if you're an Aussie that's self isolation, now is the perfect time for you to pull out those Christmas lights from storage.

Image: Twitter

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at vtodoroska@networkten.com.au