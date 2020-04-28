People Are Making 'Party Pie Jaffles' So This Is It, This Is Peak Isolation

Aussies are slopping beef onto bread and calling it a 'party pie toastie', proving that this country's love for hybrid food has officially gone too far.

If lamington burgers or Vegemite bolognese hadn't already crossed the line, we now have another food travesty we must issue a national apology for.

It all began when a bloke posted a video to Reddit detailing how to make his Frankenstein-esque creation.

"Presenting the party pie toastie," he wrote. "It's the answer to a question nobody asked."

In essence, it's simple -- stir up some saucy meat and whack it in the sandwich press. But there is a commendable level of finesse behind the madness.

In the video, the mad scientist explains that you begin by heating a single party pie in the oven. You then, in his words, "class it up a bit" by coarsely chopping up parsley and a block of cheese.

Assemble your calamity by placing the party pie in the centre of a slice of white bread, then sprinkle the surrounds with the parsley and cheese. Place another slice of bread on top, then pop it on the jaffle maker as usual.

He didn't explicitly remind us to butter the outsides of the bread for maximum bronzey crunch, but he did do that. Because the man is boundary pusher yes, but certainly not a fool.

Then just like that, Bob's your Uncle and Pie's your Guy -- the party pie toastie was born!

The Reddit comments went on to hilariously roast the man who is clearly feeling a little cabin feverish.

"I think it's time to lift the restrictions," one joked.

"Please get some direct sunshine...please, seriously please."

There's no doubt that the party pie toastie is a result of too much time in isolation, but that hasn't stopped Twitter for praising the man for his innovation.

It's certainly unconventional. But you've got to give it to him -- while quarantine is making sloths out of some of us, it's making Frankensteins out of others.

