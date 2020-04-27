'Stuffing Up Our National Recipe': Nigella Lawson Attacked Over Anzac Biscuits

There are few biscuits as iconic for Australians as the Anzac biscuit.

So much so that as of last year, changing the recipe of the traditional Anzac biscuit could see local Australian bakeries given a $50,000 fine.

Meanwhile individuals could face fines of $10,000 under the strict regulations set by the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA), who stipulated rules around the ingredients used, name and shape of the biscuits.

Given their place in Australian history, with Anzac biscuits being made in WWI and sent by families to the serving soldiers due to their long shelf life, maintaining their integrity and originality is held with the upmost importance -- not just by the DVA but Australians in general.

The rules further stipulate that the recipe of Anzac biscuits cannot be altered substantially -- such as by adding chocolate chips -- and that their traditional shape must be maintained. They are also not allowed to be referred to as 'Anzac cookies'.

Yet over the weekend, chef Nigella Lawson shared a recipe of hers, originally featured in 2015, on her social media channels to commemorate Anzac Day on Saturday 25 April.

The recipe was for 'seed-studded Anzac biscuits' and deviated from the original recipe by adding pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds.

"For #AnzacDay, #RecipeOfTheDay is Seed-Studded Anzac Biscuits; a slight variant on, and homage to, the original version," Lawson wrote on Instagram, sharing the same message on Twitter.

However many commenters attacked the recipe, suggesting that altering the recipe on Anzac Day was disrespectful to the meaning on the day.

"Nooo don't add any ingredients to Anzac biscuits. That's a no-go on Anzac Day. Feel free any other time of the year," wrote one.

NEVER add anything to Anzac biscuits and call them Anzac biscuits at anytime. Call them something else... and please Nigella Lawson avoid exploiting a very sensitive day in another country for the purpose of your self promotion.

"No Nigella, these are not Anzac biscuits and you are not Australian. So why are you stuffing up one of our national recipes and click baiting such a sorrowful day?" questioned another.

However others defended the recipe, thanking Nigella for bringing international attention to Anzac Day.

"Thank you for celebrating the sacrifices the people of New Zealand and Australia made," wrote one.

"Nigella has done a kind thing by acknowledging our national day of mourning and publishing a nice recipe that people will enjoy," added another.

"Getting angry, shouting and swearing at her for that is a very odd and rather shameful thing to do."

