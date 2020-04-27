The Tricks To Keep Your Energy Bills Down While Working From Home

There are a number of ways you can keep a handle on your rising electricity bills and cut down on costs.

The NSW government announced that residents may be eligible for a $1,600 rebate on their gas and electricity bills as part of the $30 million expansion of the Energy Accounts Payment Assistance scheme.

"If you have lost a job or your household is under pressure, you might be working less hours, go through Service New South Wales," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

"You could save hundreds of dollars off your energy bill."

At this stage, the scheme only applies to those who live in NSW and have had their income impacted by the pandemic. But all across the country, Aussies are concerned that their electricity and gas bills are set to skyrocket due to all the extra time they're spending at home.

Regardless of where you live or your current financial situation, you're likely looking to cut down on costs. Consumer advocacy group CHOICE have compiled a number of tips from their experts to help you reduce your bills as we head into winter in isolation.

Easy ways to save money on energy

1. Track down draughts and seal with a DIY door snake

As our homes get increasingly cooler, keep your heating costs in check by taking the time to seal gaps under your doors and windows.

"It's all about keeping the heat that you've paid for where you want it to be – inside your house," says CHOICE household expert Chris Barnes.

To save even more money, you can make door snakes yourself. You'd be surprised how effective your craft project can be at keeping in heat.

2. Make use of curtains and rugs

CHOICE recommends laying rugs on hard floors and keeping curtains closed as often as you can. According to the group, up to 40 percent of heating energy can be lost through your windows.

3. Be smart with your heaters and fans

If you have a modern ceiling fan, you may be surprised to learn that it likely has a reverse function that pushes heat towards the ground. For greater effect, use your fan function and portable heater at the same time, rather than running your air conditioner unit.

4. Be aware of how heat moves around your home

Be careful not to place any items of furniture in front of your heating source, by doing this you could be blocking the flow to the rest of the room.

Brown said, "it's also important to close doors to rooms you're not using while the heating is on. Only heating the rooms you're actually in will reduce the energy you are using and therefore your bill."

