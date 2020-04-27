Adam Liaw Will Be Running ‘Quarantine Masterclasses’ On Zoom So Sign. Us. Up.

Adam Liaw will take you by the *virtual* hand and guide you every step of the way as you cook through quarantine.

The former MasterChef winner is set to host the first and only Zoom call you'll actually want to be a part of. From April 28, Adam will be running a series of masterclasses specifically designed to help you cook the iso blues away.

Teaming up with fellow Australian icon Vegemite, Adam's ‘Quarantine Cuisine’ masterclasses are all about whipping up meals out of the items you already have in your pantry.

To make the challenge a little spicier (or saltier, rather), there's a catch. In every one of Adam's recipes, you'll find a dash of Vegemite.

Kicking off tomorrow arvo, the live classes will run every Tuesday for the next three weeks. But in order to see the man at work, you must be among the first 300 people to join the Zoom call. So set your alarms and hit this link at 5pm sharp.

The first dish on the menu is spag bol with Vegemite Pangrattato, which sounds like it could be either gastronomic genius or a hangover-inflicted disaster waiting to happen... Either way, we'll just have to tune in to find out.

The professional chef is well known for reinventing Australian food classics. Last year, he had Twitter spiraling when he introduced us to a food hack so simple and so brilliant, we're kicking ourselves for not thinking of it earlier -- sausage sizzles on horizontally cut loaves.

Then, continuing his bready winning streak, he gave us the recipe behind "the Golden Cheese Sausage Sandwich," his cheesy twist on the classic sausage sanga.

Food READ MORE 'Masterchef' Winner Adam Liaw's Latest Sausage Sizzle Hack Is Going Viral Chef Adam Liaw blew our minds back in December with his genius sliced bread trick -- now, he's blessed our bread all over again.

The cooking expert also walked Aussies through the staples we need to deck out your pantry and have us cooking like a MasterChef through isolation.

Food READ MORE Adam Liaw On The Pantry Staples You Need If You're Home For Two Weeks The former MasterChef contestant is full of pearls of wisdom.

There's not a lot this man can't do. So hopefully through the power of the internet, you can soak up even a little bit of his wisdom by joining in on his Zoom masterclass.

And hey, even if you can't cook, you can at least enjoy the chance to watch a kitchen whiz at work.

Featured Image: Supplied

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at alenton@networkten.com.au