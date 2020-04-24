Arnott's Reveals 'Secret' 94-Year-Old Monte Carlo Biscuit Recipe

Attention bakers: for the first time in history, Arnott's is sharing the closely guarded secrets of making one of their most iconic biscuits.

If you didn't get into a fight with your sibling over who got the Monte Carlo biscuits when your parents opened a packet of Assorted Creams, did you even have a childhood?

Well worry no more because now, you can make your own Monte Carlos from the comfort of self isolation.

Arnott's has made the decision to release their famous recipe to encourage Australians to continue staying at home to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The business will continue to release one recipe a week from their closely guarded vault until social distancing regulations are lifted by the government -- starting with the Monte Carlo, first produced in 1926.

It comes as home baking has seen a huge resurgence in self isolation, with baking related searches surging by 300 percent according to Google Trends.

The average Australian household has also stockpiled enough flour to last 65 days and the volume of sugar purchases has increased by 65 percent, according to industry reports.

No wonder we can't find any on the shelves.

Vanessa Horton, Arnott’s Culinary Chef, told 10 daily: "I’ve personally adapted and tested each of the 'secret' recipes we’re revealing to the public, so they can find new ways to come together and share a biscuit, in this time of need.”

Here's how to make it at home:

Monte Carlo

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 14 mins

Ingredients

125gm butter, softened

½ cup (125g) caster sugar

½ tsp finely grated lemon rind

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp golden syrup

1 egg

40g desiccated coconut

1½ cups (240g) plain flour

Cream

60g butter

¾ cup (150g) pure icing sugar

2 tsp milk

Raspberry jam

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170°C.

2. Line a baking sheet with baking paper.

3. In a medium mixing bowl place butter, sugar, lemon rind, vanilla and golden syrup. Beat for approx. 1 minute. Add egg and beat for a further minute. Do not overbeat. Stir in sifted flour and coconut until well combined.

4. Place half the dough mixture on a piece of baking paper and wrap to form a log. Repeat with remaining dough mixture.

5. Place in refrigerator for 15 minutes or until slightly firm. Using a serrated knife, cut into 8mm slices. Place on baking sheet and bake for 14 minutes or until golden.

6. Allow to cool on tray for 5 minutes then place on a cooling rack to cool.

7. For the cream filling, place butter, sugar and milk in a medium bowl and beat until light and fluffy.

8. Sandwich cooled biscuits with jam and cream.

