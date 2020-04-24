Cadbury Responds To 'Problem' With Revived Marble Chocolate

Cadbury's marble chocolate has finally made it's long-awaited return, but some fans are feeling ripped off.

After an eight year hiatus and countless social media campaigns, the beloved chocolate flavour began reappearing on Australian shelves on April 17.

The news spread quickly, and soon the Dairy Milk Marble became the must-have item for everyone's next essential shop.

However some old faithfuls are less than impressed by the chocolate's return. Disappointed shoppers have taken to Facebook to complain that the flavour does not taste the way it used to.

"I bought one today and thought it taste of hazelnut spread. I don't remember it tasting like that..." wrote on disgruntled taste tester on the popular 'Bring Back Cadbury Marble' Facebook page.

"They have added a hazelnut to it. I threw the bar out. Why bring something back yet change it," wrote one particularly disheartened shopper.

I’m so upset they added hazelnut. Hoping everyone else enjoys it.

According to Cadbury however, a member of the original development team played a very important part in getting the chocolate back on the shelves.

In a statement to 10 daily, the confectionery company's Marketing Director Paul Chatfield said, "One of the team members that developed the original Cadbury Marble block in 1996 now leads our Chocolate R&D team and has overseen the return of Cadbury Marble."

Along with her team, she’s played a key role in ensuring the product delivers the taste, texture and appearance that is true to the original block.

"We even referenced original blocks we've kept in special conditions to ensure we could match the appearance as closely as possible."

Despite a couple of complaints, across the board, Aussies seem very impressed with the return of a classic.

"Got two blocks, only one left. So good, bit more hazelnut'y than I remember but so so good," wrote one customer who has been won over.

I absolutely did NOT eat a whole block tonight... okay, so maybe I did. NO regrets!

Due to social distancing restrictions, we can't run to the grocery store the way we would like to.

But for the vast majority of folks who have been lucky to nab a bar or two, the Marble Dairy Milk is just as good as they remember.

