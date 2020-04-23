The Best Supermarket ANZAC Biscuits Have Been Ranked Just In Time For Saturday

In the battle of crunchy vs. chewy, which bikkie came out on top?

There's no other biscuit quite like an ANZAC biscuit, but there's constant debate over which texture is best: crunchy or chewy.

Traditional ANZAC biscuits made in WWI were crunchy and made from staple ingredients that would extend their shelf life.

However over time, chewy ANZAC biscuits have grown in popularity to suit our changing palates.

So to settle the score between which ANZAC biscuits are best ahead of Saturday, consumer watchdog CHOICE has taste tested a range of store-bought biscuits so you only purchase the best of the best.

Here's what they found:

1. Arnott's Simple Batch Anzac Biscuits

Taste and texture: More crunch than chew, with visible whole rolled oats and a strong buttery flavour.

Good for: Purists. The ingredients in these bikkies are all common pantry staples -- not a preservative, hydrogenated oil, or weird sugar derivative in sight.

2. Bakers Finest RSL Anzac Biscuits

Taste and texture: Smallish bikkies with a mild flavour and a high crunch factor.

Good for: Team crunchy. They come in a commemorative, reusable tin.

3. Coles Bakery Anzac Biscuit 12pk

Taste and texture: Very sweet, soft and chewy, with whole rolled oats evident in the mixture.

Good for: Team chewy. They weigh in at just shy of 30g per biscuit, so good for people who prefer bigger bikkies. Suitable for vegans, too.

4. Unibic Anzac Biscuit

Taste and texture: Dark-golden and simple-tasting. A slight crunch with a fine textured crumb.

Good for: Bargain hunters. At just 13 cents each, these bikkies are the cheapest in our review.

5. Woolworths Anzac Biscuit Family Pack 24pk

Taste and texture: Sweet, soft and chewy, with whole rolled oats evident in the mixture.

Good for: Team chewy, and people who like a bigger bikkie (they're similar in size to the Coles Bakery version). Also suitable for vegans.

Featured image: Getty

