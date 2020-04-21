What Poh And Her Husband Have Been Cooking At Home In Self Isolation

When Poh isn't dazzling us with her skills on MasterChef: Back To Win, she's cooking up a storm alongside her husband Jono at home.

But self isolation is making things look a little different in Poh Ling Yeow's kitchen, just like it is for the rest of us.

Limiting trips to the supermarket and shortages of some products has meant we need to think a little harder when it comes to what's on the menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For Poh, 47, this has meant a rotation of a few of her favourite recipes.

"I’ve been making a lot of chicken congee recently," she told 10 daily.

Poh's husband Jono Bennett, has been in the kitchen too, with the Masterchef contestant adding her partner's pineapple friend rice with an egg is another one of her favourite things to eat at the moment.

"The other one I love is handmade semolina spaghetti with fresh tomatoes, chilli, garlic, tonnes of parsley and tinned tuna."

Poh shared with us her best tips for nailing cooking in isolation and lucky for us, there isn't a Strawberry and Lychee Chiffon Cake in sight.

Here are her tips for cooking during iso:

1. Make meals that are easy to freeze.

There's no doubt the freezer has become our best friend during self isolation. Poh suggested aside from creating meals that are good for the freezer, another trick is to always keep some stock on hand.

"Stews, curries, soups are obvious choices but the other great thing to do is to squirrel away some staples like chicken and beef stock and buy cheap cuts of meat to braise," she said.

"If you freeze all these, you can make a lovely winter stew in a matter of minutes by adding seasonal vegetables."

Poh noted that stocks are also great for an Asian style soup, perfect as the weather is starting to now cool down.

"Simply add rice or noodles and then whatever you like -- shredded chicken, tofu, fishballs (found in frozen section of Asian grocers), kimchi, Asian greens or shredded nori and fresh herbs."

2. Cooking with kids doubles as home schooling.

If you currently have children at home, getting them involved in cooking is a great way to keep them entertained while also getting food on the table, according to Poh.

"Meals like poke bowls, hand-rolled sushi and burritos are all great for kids because you can involve them when choosing the bits and pieces that go in all these dishes," she told 10 daily.

Things that involve concentration and dexterity like dumplings or wontons are also great for teaching fine motor skills.

Poh also suggested with more time on our hands, now might be a great opportunity to try making things from scratch.

"Things like noodles and pasta, baking, especially bread, is a great one for teaching science, numeracy, and patience. These all also involve dough which kids can never get enough of."

Poh said one of her favourite dinners as a child herself was rice soup, explaining it's a lovely option for busy mums with fussy eaters.

Here is a recipe for a version Poh has been making a lot recently, which she said only takes five minutes to prepare:

Sauté 1 tsp of chopped garlic and 1/2 a long red chilli cooked in 1 Tbs olive oil until golden.

Add 2 cups water and bring to boil.

Whisk in 2-3 Tbs Shiro (white) miso OR to taste, then stir in 1/4 cup wakame (dried seaweed), 300g silken tofu, diced 2cm, a couple of handfuls of shimeji mushrooms, with the lower part of their stems sliced away and discarded and the mushies separated (enoki, fresh or dried shiitake also delish).

Add 1/2 a cup of cooked SunRice Brown Rice -- even faster if you use the microwave pouches, then garnish with a handful of sliced spring onions.

Serves 2-3 people, viola!

3. Make any dish fancy with a 'compound butter'.

Finally, Poh advises forgetting about a sauce and going for a 'compound butter' instead to flavour your meals.

"A compound butter is great to have in the freezer to melt over any protein or vegetables," Poh explained.

"My fave is to roughly process together butter, anchovy, parsley, capers, chilli and garlic."

So there you have it, soon enough, you might be running around your own isolated kitchen, just like on MasterChef.

